Shiv Sena Ministers Boycott Cabinet Meet Amid BJP Poaching Row

Shiv Sena ministers absent from cabinet meeting in protest against BJP's poaching of Sena cadres in districts like Palghar and Thane, signaling pre-poll discord in Mahayuti.
Sarnaik admits disgruntlement, while Samant denies boycott intent; group later meets Fadnavis for resolution.
Allies decide to halt cross-inductions of leaders, office-bearers, and ex-corporators to maintain unity ahead of Maharashtra civic elections
Signs of strain within the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition surfaced on Tuesday as several Shiv Sena ministers skipped the weekly state cabinet meeting, protesting the BJP's induction of Sena leaders and workers across districts like Palghar and Thane. The episode, unfolding just before crucial municipal elections, highlighted growing unease among allies over poaching tactics that could erode grassroots support.
Shiv Sena minister Pratap Sarnaik openly acknowledged the "disgruntlement" caused by these defections, while colleague Uday Samant downplayed the absence, insisting it was not a deliberate boycott. Sources indicated the ministers opted out during pre-cabinet discussions, raising alarms about the BJP's aggressive recruitment strategy targeting former Sena corporators and office-bearers.
In response, the Shiv Sena delegation, led by party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, convened with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis later in the day. The meeting yielded a consensus: Mahayuti partners—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, would mutually abstain from luring each other's key personnel, aiming to preserve alliance cohesion amid electoral preparations.
This development underscores the delicate balancing act in Maharashtra's ruling bloc, where internal competition for loyalty could undermine their dominance in upcoming civic battles. Despite public assurances of harmony, the incident echoes past frictions, reminding stakeholders of the need for coordinated efforts to counter opposition narratives.
As the alliance navigates these waters, Fadnavis's role as mediator appears pivotal, potentially stabilizing the government while parties refocus on voter outreach.