Kerala CEO Says Electoral Roll Revision On Track Amid Row Over BLO’s Death

Officials claim SIR is progressing smoothly despite demands to postpone it.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Special intensive revision in Rajasthan
A Booth Level Officer (BLO) assists a voter in filling out the enumeration form for the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Bikaner, Rajasthan. | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Kerala’s CEO said 96% of enumeration forms have been distributed through BLOs’ efforts as SIR continues.

  • The reassurance comes amid protests and allegations that a BLO died by suicide due to work pressure.

  • District administrations and political parties are being mobilised to ease BLO workload and ensure timely completion.

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is progressing effectively, according to Kerala Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan Khelkar on Monday. He urged everyone to ensure the exercise is completed successfully and within the allotted time frames.

Over 96 per cent of the enumeration forms have already been distributed owing to the dedicated and committed efforts of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across the State, the official noted in a statement.

Nationwide SIR has been announced by the ECI but some question its timing - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Is Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision A Backdoor NRC?

BY Saiyyad Mohammad Nizamuddin Pasha

The CEO's office issued the statement on the day the Left government in the state approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to postpone the SIR.

The statement has gained relevance at a time when Kerala is experiencing a heated dispute over a BLO's suicide that was purportedly caused by stress at work.

On Sunday, 44-year-old Payyannur BLO Aneesh George was discovered hanging at his house.

Locals and family have accused him of taking the drastic measure due to pressure from his job pertaining to the SIR exercise.

According to the statement from the CEO's office, the district administrations have taken extensive steps to help the BLOs collect the completed forms in order to further guarantee the timely and seamless completion of the remaining phases.

To help BLOs digitise forms in a timely manner, they include building centres with technical and infrastructure facilities, putting up dedicated camps, and providing local logistical support.

It stated that acknowledged political parties are also being urged to actively engage in the process.

As allowed by the Election Commission of India's norms, the political parties are being asked to designate more Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and set up help desks to collect completed forms from voters.

Such initiatives will further ease the workload of BLOs and support efficient completion of the exercise.

"The SIR process is progressing effectively as a collective team effort, with coordinated support from election machinery, district officials, and field staff, ensuring that no BLO or election official faces any hardship during the operations," the CEO added.

Various trade unions of state government employees, including the Action Council of State Government Employees and Teachers and the Joint Committee of Teacher Service Organisations, recently held protests at district collectorates demanding that authorities refrain from exerting excessive pressure on BLOs and consider postponing the SIR. 

Published At:
