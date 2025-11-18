Nitish Kumar To Be Elected As NDA Leader Ahead of Taking Oath as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar, the veteran leader of the Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), is set to be elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday, a day before he takes oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for an unprecedented 10th time.
The legislature-party meeting will formally designate Kumar as the NDA’s leader ahead of the swearing-in scheduled for Thursday at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan.
Kumar has submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor and recommended dissolution of the outgoing assembly, paving the way for the new government.
After NDA’s landslide victory in Bihar, the state is now curious to see the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several top leaders of the NDA, including union ministers, are expected to participate in the oath-taking event.
CM Nitish Kumar is likely to submit his resignation to the Governor on November 19. Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal told media that “Most likely, the oath-taking ceremony of the new government will take place either on November 20 or November 21,” he said, PTI reported.
Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan is being prepared for the swearing-in event.
The last cabinet meeting of the outgoing NDA government in Bihar on Monday ‘authorised’ Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to recommend dissolution of the assembly.