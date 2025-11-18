2020 Delhi Riots Case: Delhi Police Opposes Umar Khalid Bail, Says No Change in Circumstances to Revisit Bail Rejection

Khalid’s legal team, meanwhile, insisted that there is no concrete evidence connecting him to acts of violence during the riots. His lawyers pointed out that despite over 750 FIRs filed in connection with the riots, Khalid is named in just one, and no funds, weapons, or material recovery has linked him to the unrest.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Umar Khalid
During the hearing, the police maintained that the February 2020 violence was not a spontaneous outburst but a “well-designed, pre-planned” conspiracy targeting the sovereignty of the nation. Photo: Facebook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Delhi Police told the Supreme Court that there has been no material change in circumstances to justify revisiting its earlier decision denying bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

  • Police argued that the riots were part of a pre-planned conspiracy, claiming Khalid and others cannot seek bail merely on grounds of long custody and accusing them of trying to present themselves as victims.

  • Khalid’s legal team countered that there is no direct evidence linking him to violence, noting that he is named in only one FIR with no recovery of weapons or materials, and sought bail on grounds of parity with other accused who have been released.

In its latest submission to the Supreme Court, the Delhi Police strongly opposed bail for activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots case, arguing that there has been no material change in circumstances warranting a fresh look at previously rejected bail applications.

During the hearing, the police maintained that the February 2020 violence was not a spontaneous outburst but a “well-designed, pre-planned” conspiracy targeting the sovereignty of the nation. They contended that Khalid and his co-accused should not be granted bail merely on account of long custody, accusing them of attempting to portray themselves as victims.

Khalid’s legal team, meanwhile, insisted that there is no concrete evidence connecting him to acts of violence during the riots. His lawyers pointed out that despite over 750 FIRs filed in connection with the riots, Khalid is named in just one, and no funds, weapons, or material recovery has linked him to the unrest. The defence argued for bail based on parity, referencing other accused in similar cases who have already been granted release.

Related Content
Related Content

The case has become a focal point in the wider debate over civil liberties, systemic delays, and the balance between national security and individual rights. The Supreme Court is expected to continue hearing the matter in the coming days.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 4: Domestic Action Underway

  2. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 1: IRE Chase Level Ground Against BAN

  3. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Rain Cuts NZ Vs WI Clash To 34-Overs Scrap

  4. India A Vs Oman, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars: Harsh Dubey's Half-Century Helps IND A Seal Semi-Final Spot

  5. Chitwan Rhinos Vs Karnali Yaks, Nepal Premier League 2025: Ravi Bopara's Heroics Helps CHR Chase Down 167

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. 'Heartbroken' Carlos Alcaraz Rules Himself Of Spain's Davis Cup Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Belgium Down France To Book First Semi-final Spot

  3. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Sees Off Carlos Alcaraz Threat To Defend Title In Turin

  4. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Surges To Victory Over Rival, Carlos Alcaraz In Turin

  5. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner To Meet Again In Title Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Himachal Pradesh: Flood-hit families continue to struggle for shelter, livelihood, and basic relief

  2. Mumbai’s Lifeline Stalls: How A CNG Breakdown Brought The City’s Auto-Rickshaws To A Halt

  3. CPI(M) Launches 1,000-km 'Bangla Bachao Yatra' To Counter TMC And BJP Ahead Of 2026 Polls

  4. Day In Pics: November 18, 2025

  5. SP's Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Detoriation Of Healthcare In Uttar Pradesh By The Yogi Government

Entertainment News

  1. Nayanthara At 41: Revisiting The Lady Superstar’s 6 Best Performances

  2. DIFF 2025 : I, The Song | Dechen Roder’s Seraphic Exploration Of Identity, Illusion & Invention

  3. DIFF 2025 | Happyend: A Tender Tale Of Finding Political Consciousness

  4. DIFF 25 | Interview With Ritu Sarin And Tenzing Sonam: “DIFF Was Born Out Of Love For Cinema And Community”

  5. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

US News

  1. Congress Overwhelmingly Passes Bill Requiring Release of Epstein Case Files

  2. US To Sell F-35 Fighter Jets to Saudi Arabia, Says Trump Ahead of Crown Prince’s White House Visit

  3. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  4. UN Security Council Backs Trump’s Gaza Plan, Approves International Stabilisation Force

  5. India to Gain from US Tariff Rollback on Select Farm Goods: Commerce Ministry

World News

  1. Goyal Signals Imminent Progress On India–US Trade Pact, Stresses Need for ‘Fair And Balanced’ Deal

  2. India Needs To Stop Enabling Hasina’s Media Outreach: Bangladesh Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam

  3. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  4. Pakistan, Jordan Vow Deeper Defence Cooperation As King Abdullah II Begins Landmark Visit

  5. Samsung Faces Backlash Over Alleged Installation Of 'Unremovable' Israeli Spyware On Its Phones

Latest Stories

  1. 46 Independent Filmmakers Demand Fair Screenings For Indie Films After Limited Release Of Kanu Behl’s Agra

  2. ED Raids Al Falah University In Probe Linked To Red Fort Blast Case

  3. Bison OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mari Selvaraj's Dhruv Vikram Starrer Sports Drama

  4. Live-Action Moana Teaser: Catherine Laga'aia Plays The Titular Role While Dwayne Johnson Reprises His Role As Maui

  5. Former Indian Envoys Warn Hasina Death Verdict Deepens Bangladesh’s 'Very Polarised' Climate

  6. Bangladesh Interim Government Cautions Media Against Publishing Hasina’s Statements

  7. November 18, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  8. ‘There Was Less Cohesiveness In The Alliance’: Shakeel Ahmad On Congress Defeat In Bihar