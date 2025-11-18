Women’s Premier League 2026: When And Where Will Upcoming WPL Edition Be Played? Check Details

WPL 2026 venues fixtures to be finalised on November 26, a day before the mega auction
Tournament likely from January 7 to February 3 across Navi Mumbai and Vadodara
UPW hold biggest purse (₹14.5 crore) with Deepti, Healy, Kerr and Lanning among top names
The Women’s Premier League is set for a key checkpoint on November 26, when the governing council meets to finalise the venues and fixtures for the 2026 edition. The meeting comes just 24 hours before the mega auction, which will be held in New Delhi on November 27.
"We will have a meeting on November 26 to finalise the venues and fixtures for the next edition of WPL," an official told PTI on Monday.
WPL 2026 is likely to be pulled forward from its usual slot, with India preparing to co-host the men’s T20 World Cup with Sri Lanka and the IPL lined up soon after.
Cricbuzz reports that the tournament could run from January 7 to February 3, potentially split between two venues, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.
Mumbai Indians will return as defending champions after defeating Delhi Capitals in this year’s final, repeating their triumph over the same opposition from the inaugural edition in 2023. Royal Challengers Bengaluru claimed the 2024 title, with Delhi finishing runners-up yet again.
UP Warriorz will enter the auction with the biggest purse at ₹14.5 crore. Gujarat Giants follow with ₹9 crore, while RCB have ₹6.15 crore at their disposal. Mumbai Indians carry ₹5.75 crore, and Delhi Capitals, who released former captain Meg Lanning despite three consecutive finals, will have ₹5.7 crore to spend.
The auction pool features several marquee players, led by Deepti Sharma, who dominated the recent Women’s ODI World Cup as Player of the Tournament. Australia captain Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr and Lanning round off a high-profile list of names set to attract serious interest.
With PTI Inputs