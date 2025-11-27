WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

Women's Premier League 2026 will be played in a caravan model, with the first half the tournament to be played at the DY Patil Stadium, where India lifted their first-ever women's ODI World Cup, before moving to Vadodara, where the final will be held

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5
Mumbai Indians are the Women's Premier League defending champions. Photo: File/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • WPL 2026 moved ahead from February-March window to accommodate men's T20 World Cup

  • Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of three-season-old league

  • Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wants 'home and away' format in future

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, starting from January 9. The league, which is usually held during the February-March window, has been moved ahead this time to accommodate the men's T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.

"The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara," WPL chairperson Jayesh George stated in his opening remarks at the WPL mega auction in New Delhi on Thursday (November 27, 2025).

The fourth edition of the league will be played in a caravan model, with the first half of the tournament to be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted their first-ever women's ODI World Cup earlier this month, before moving to Vadodara, where the final will be held on February 5.

Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the league that is three seasons old.

Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle - Special Arrangement
Deepti Sharma Returns To UP Warriorz For INR 3.20 Crore After Intense WPL Auction Battle

BY Outlook Sports Desk

DC Co-Owner Wants Home And Away Format

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal sees "one or two new teams" being added to WPL in the near future, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move to the "ideal" home and away format.

Related Content
Related Content

"We would love to see the WPL home and away as well, this caravan format is okay, but it's not ideal. I'm sure that the BCCI is working on it. The amount of time that they get is very short and that's why in order to, to fit the WPL within this window but I hope we get a bigger longer window for the WPL going forward," said Jindal.

"And it is imminent that, either one or two new teams will come in at some point. And that's why I think the cycle is such a short cycle with two WPLs over 14 months.

"So I'm pretty sure that the BCCI is planning on adding a team, and maybe with that addition, we move home and away. That would be ideal for the fans, for the game, and for the growth of the WPL," he added.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Updates: Shikha Pandey Fetches 2.4 Cr In Accelerated Round; Deepti Sharma Costliest At 3.2 Cr

  2. Jemimah Rodrigues Steps Back From Women's Big Bash League to Support Smriti Mandhana

  3. Janakpur Bolts Vs Pokhara Avengers Highlights, Nepal Premier League: POA Pip JKB By 25 Wins

  4. On This Day: Remembering Phillip Hughes’ 2014 Tragedy And Its Lasting Impact On Cricket Safety

  5. From SMAT To T20 World Cup: Urvil Patel's 31-Ball Century Demands Selector's Attention

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  2. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

  5. Roger Federer In International Tennis Hall Of Fame: Legend Elected In 1st Year Of Eligibility

Badminton News

  1. Syed Modi International 2025 Preview: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Lakshya Sen Wins First Title Of 2025 With BWF Australian Open Super 500 Victory

  3. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  4. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  5. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A BLO’s Burden: A Day In The Life Of ECI’s Foot Soldiers

  2. Politicians Bicker, BLOs Suffer: What's Killing The BLOs?

  3. Uttar Pradesh Weather Alert: Cold Wave and Dense Fog Intensify Across State

  4. Madhya Pradesh Weather Update: Cold Wave Grips State as Temperatures Plummet to Record Lows

  5. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Entertainment News

  1. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  2. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

  3. Remembering Dharmendra: The ‘Greek God’ Of Hindi Cinema

  4. Revisiting Dharmendra: Six Decades Of An Enduring Cinematic Legend

  5. Nishaanchi 2 Review | A Pointed Commentary On Vigilante Justice, Masculinities & The Sacrificing Mother Figure

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Imran Khan Declared Dead by Indian Media—Again

  2. 'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

  3. Pakistan To Export 100,000 Tonnes Of Rice To Bangladesh Amid Strengthened Trade Ties

  4. Modi, Meloni Unveil India–Italy Initiative to Counter Terror Financing at G20 Meet

  5. Democrat Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City Mayoral Race

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 27, 2025: Predictions for Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Why Doesn’t The Himachal Pradesh Government Want Panchayat Elections?

  3. Protests In Jammu Over Admission Of Muslim Student In Mata Vaishno Devi Medical College

  4. WPL 2026 Auction: Preview, Rules, Marquee Players, Remaining Purse And Slots - All You Need To Know

  5. NIA Gets 10-Day Custody Of Faridabad Resident In Red Fort Bombing Case

  6. Modi Hails Ahmedabad Winning Commonwealth 2030 Bid

  7. 'Satire Not Illegal', 'Thin Skinned Officer': SRK Vs Wankhede Court Showdown

  8. Tamil Nadu Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Predicted as Weather System Deepens over Bay