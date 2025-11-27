WPL 2026 Dates: Fourth Edition To Be Played In Navi Mumbai, Vadodara From January 9 to February 5

WPL 2026 moved ahead from February-March window to accommodate men's T20 World Cup
Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal wants 'home and away' format in future
The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will be held in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara, starting from January 9. The league, which is usually held during the February-March window, has been moved ahead this time to accommodate the men's T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.
"The upcoming edition of the WPL will be played in Navi Mumbai and the final will be held in Vadodara," WPL chairperson Jayesh George stated in his opening remarks at the WPL mega auction in New Delhi on Thursday (November 27, 2025).
The fourth edition of the league will be played in a caravan model, with the first half of the tournament to be played at the DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted their first-ever women's ODI World Cup earlier this month, before moving to Vadodara, where the final will be held on February 5.
Mumbai Indians are the defending champions of the league that is three seasons old.
DC Co-Owner Wants Home And Away Format
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal sees "one or two new teams" being added to WPL in the near future, allowing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to move to the "ideal" home and away format.
"We would love to see the WPL home and away as well, this caravan format is okay, but it's not ideal. I'm sure that the BCCI is working on it. The amount of time that they get is very short and that's why in order to, to fit the WPL within this window but I hope we get a bigger longer window for the WPL going forward," said Jindal.
"And it is imminent that, either one or two new teams will come in at some point. And that's why I think the cycle is such a short cycle with two WPLs over 14 months.
"So I'm pretty sure that the BCCI is planning on adding a team, and maybe with that addition, we move home and away. That would be ideal for the fans, for the game, and for the growth of the WPL," he added.
(With PTI inputs)