WPL 2026- Harleen Deol Shines As UP Warriorz Register First Win Of Season - in pics
Harleen Deol guided UP Warriorz to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in match 8 of WPL 2026. This was the first win of the Warriorz, coming on the back of three consecutive losses, and ironically it was Deol, who scripted their dominating win over the defending champions as she was the one called back by the management amid her innings leaving her retired out which didn't leave her too amused and it was quite evident by her expressions. Whatever said and done, Deol didn't take long to prove her mettle and played a crucial role in getting them their first points of the season.
