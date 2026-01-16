WPL 2026- Harleen Deol Shines As UP Warriorz Register First Win Of Season - in pics

Harleen Deol guided UP Warriorz to a comfortable 7-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in match 8 of WPL 2026. This was the first win of the Warriorz, coming on the back of three consecutive losses, and ironically it was Deol, who scripted their dominating win over the defending champions as she was the one called back by the management amid her innings leaving her retired out which didn't leave her too amused and it was quite evident by her expressions. Whatever said and done, Deol didn't take long to prove her mettle and played a crucial role in getting them their first points of the season.

UP Warriorz' Chloe Tryon, left, and Harleen Deol celebrate after winning the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match against Mumbai Indians, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: UPW vs MI
UP Warriorz' Harleen Deol celebrates with teammate Chloe Tryon after her half century during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: DC Women vs UPW Women Phoebe Litchfield
UP Warriorz' Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
WPL 2026: UPW Women vs MI Women
Mumbai Indians' Sajeevan Sajana, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch of UP Warriorz' Kiran Navgire during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: MI vs UPW Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz' captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: UPW vs MI Nat Sciver-Brunt
Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: MI Women vs UPW Women Harmanpreet Kaur
Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League: UPW Women vs DC Women
UP Warriorz players celebrate after the wicket of Mumbai Indians' captain Harmanpreet Kaur during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026: MI vs UPW Deepti Sharma
UP Warriorz's Deepti Sharma, left, celebrates after the wicket of Mumbai Indians' Amanjot Kaur during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Women’s Premier League 2026: UPW vs MI
Navi Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Gunalan Kamalini plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. Follow our comprehensive coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2026 news, IND vs NZ ODI & T20I schedule, squad, and detailed batting & bowling statistics. You can also stay updated with Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 news, schedule, teams & squads, WPL points table 2026, top run-scorers and wicket-takers..

