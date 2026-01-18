WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Stun Mumbai Indians, Seal Second Consecutive Victory - In Pics
UP Warriorz clinch back-to-back wins against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, to climb to the 3rd spot in the points table. UP defeated MI by 22 runs in match 11 of WPL to achieve a rare league double over Mumbai on the back of scintillating knocks by skipper Meg Lanning (70) and Phoebe Litchfield (61), setting MI a stiff target of 188. In response, MI were restricted for 165/6, thus losing the match by 22 runs.
