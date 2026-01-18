WPL 2026: UP Warriorz Stun Mumbai Indians, Seal Second Consecutive Victory - In Pics

UP Warriorz clinch back-to-back wins against the defending champions, Mumbai Indians, to climb to the 3rd spot in the points table. UP defeated MI by 22 runs in match 11 of WPL to achieve a rare league double over Mumbai on the back of scintillating knocks by skipper Meg Lanning (70) and Phoebe Litchfield (61), setting MI a stiff target of 188. In response, MI were restricted for 165/6, thus losing the match by 22 runs.

WPL 2026: UPW vs MI
UP Warriorz's players during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
1/7
WPL 2026: MI vs UPW Sophie Ecclestone
UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
2/7
WPL 2026: UPW Women vs MI Women
Mumbai Indians' Amanjot Kaur plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
3/7
UP Warriorzs Meg Lanning during the Womens Premier League
UP Warriorz's Meg Lanning during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
4/7
WPL 2026: MI Women vs UPW Women
Mumbai Indians' Nicola Carey plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
5/7
Mumbai Indians Amanjot Kaur fields during the Womens Premier League
Mumbai Indians' Amanjot Kaur fields during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
6/7
Women’s Premier League: MI vs UPW Phoebe Litchfield
UP Warriorz's Phoebe Litchfield plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
7/7
Women’s Premier League: UPW Women vs MI Women Meg Lanning
UP Warriorz's captain Meg Lanning plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
