Stalin Accuses Modi Of Provoking Regional Tensions In Bihar Poll Campaign

Sharing a clip from Modi’s Chhapra speech, Stalin urged the Prime Minister to stop “creating hostility between Tamils and the people of Bihar” and focus on national welfare instead.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “forgetting the dignity” of his office and provoking regional divisions during Bihar election rallies.

  2. Stalin criticised the BJP’s rhetoric in Bihar and Odisha, alleging the party was spreading “hatred against Tamils for electoral politics.”

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “forgetting the dignity” of his office while addressing election rallies in Bihar, claiming that Modi is provoking regional tensions. 

Stalin posted a video clip of the PM’s speech from Bihar’s Chhapra on October 30, claiming that Modi “often forgets” that he is in a position that is meant to serve all Indians. 

“As a Tamil, I painfully request that he should not lose the dignity due to his position by such speeches,” Stalin said. “In this great India, which is multi-faceted and sees unity in diversity,” he added, “I insist that the Prime Minister and the BJP stop their petty political activities of creating hatred between Hindus and Muslims, and of creating hostility between Tamils and the people of Bihar, and instead focus on the welfare of the nation.”

Asserting Themselves: People belonging to the Lohar caste demanding reservation in Gardanibagh, Patna, on April 4, 2023 - | Photo: Imago/Hindustan Times
Caste Politics In Bihar: The EBC Vote Bank That Every Political Party Wants To Win Over

BY Umesh Kumar Ray

He criticised the party’s rhetoric in Odisha and Bihar and claimed the BJP of expressing “hatred against Tamils for electoral politics.”

Related Content
Related Content

With the first phase of Bihar assembly elections scheduled in less than a week, Prime Minister Modi launched his campaign on October 24 in Samastipur. Modi had accused the Opposition alliance of discriminating against migrants from Bihar. 

He recalled a past instance in which a Congress chief minister from Punjab had, during a rally, declared that people from Bihar would not be allowed to enter the state. Modi also accused Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana, as well as Stalin’s DMK in Tamil Nadu, of having insulted people from Bihar. He said those very leaders who had allegedly shown disrespect to Biharis in their own states were now being brought to Bihar to campaign for the Opposition alliance.

(with inputs from The Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Hazlewood Dismisses Gill Early | IND 20/1 (2.4)

  2. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

  3. Jemimah Terms Harmanpreet's World Cup Semi-Final Dismissal 'Blessing In Disguise': Here's Why

  4. India's Historic Win Over Australia: Talking Points From Heady Women's World Cup Semi-Final

  5. India Stun Australia With Record Chase: Revisiting 2025 World Cup Semi-Final Blockbuster

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. Bihar Elections: ‘What Is The Caste Of Vikas?’

  3. Let Chhath Be: Sanatanising Folk Hinduism For Electoral Dividends In Bihar

  4. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  5. Bihar Election: Will Jan Suraaj Matter This Time?

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. India Begins Major Tri-Service Drill Along Western Border with Pakistan

  4. Would US-China  Rapprochement Dilute India’s Relevance?

  5. India Secures Six-Month US Sanctions Exemption For Chabahar Port

Latest Stories

  1. Filmmaker Blessy Declines Invitation To Attend Film Festival In Israel

  2. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  3. West Bengal Weather Alert: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning as Cyclone Montha Weakens

  4. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  5. Ikkis Trailer: Agastya Nanda Brings Valiant War Hero Arun Khetarpal's Journey To Life In Sriram Raghavan's War Biopic

  6. Women In Sikhism: How Guru Nanak's Teachings Championed Equality

  7. Assam Govt To Donate GST Share From Zubeen Garg's Last Film Roi Roi Binale To Kalaguru Artiste Foundation

  8. KIFF 2025: Ritwik Ghatak To Receive Centenary Tribute At 31st Kolkata International Film Festival