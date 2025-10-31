Stalin Accuses Modi Of Provoking Regional Tensions In Bihar Poll Campaign

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “forgetting the dignity” of his office and provoking regional divisions during Bihar election rallies.
Stalin criticised the BJP’s rhetoric in Bihar and Odisha, alleging the party was spreading “hatred against Tamils for electoral politics.”
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “forgetting the dignity” of his office while addressing election rallies in Bihar, claiming that Modi is provoking regional tensions.
Stalin posted a video clip of the PM’s speech from Bihar’s Chhapra on October 30, claiming that Modi “often forgets” that he is in a position that is meant to serve all Indians.
“As a Tamil, I painfully request that he should not lose the dignity due to his position by such speeches,” Stalin said. “In this great India, which is multi-faceted and sees unity in diversity,” he added, “I insist that the Prime Minister and the BJP stop their petty political activities of creating hatred between Hindus and Muslims, and of creating hostility between Tamils and the people of Bihar, and instead focus on the welfare of the nation.”
With the first phase of Bihar assembly elections scheduled in less than a week, Prime Minister Modi launched his campaign on October 24 in Samastipur. Modi had accused the Opposition alliance of discriminating against migrants from Bihar.
He recalled a past instance in which a Congress chief minister from Punjab had, during a rally, declared that people from Bihar would not be allowed to enter the state. Modi also accused Congress leaders in Karnataka and Telangana, as well as Stalin’s DMK in Tamil Nadu, of having insulted people from Bihar. He said those very leaders who had allegedly shown disrespect to Biharis in their own states were now being brought to Bihar to campaign for the Opposition alliance.
(with inputs from The Indian Express)