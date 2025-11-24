Six Killed, 56 Injured In Tenkasi Bus Collision; Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation

Six people, including five women, were killed and 56 injured after two private buses collided head-on in Tenkasi district. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced compensation for victims, while a preliminary probe suggests overspeeding and negligent driving caused the crash.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Tenkasi Bus Collision
MK Stalin said he had spoken to the district’s Minister in Charge, K K S S R Ramachandran, and instructed him to rush to the accident site. (representative photo) Photo: File photo
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two private buses collided near Idaikal in Tenkasi, killing six and injuring 56 passengers.

  • CM Stalin announced solatium for the deceased and injured and directed officials to ensure high-quality treatment.

  • Preliminary inquiry points to overspeeding and possible wrong-side overtaking; investigation is ongoing.

Six people were killed and 56 others injured in a head-on collision between two private buses near Idaikal in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district on Monday, police said. Five of the victims were women, and the impact left dozens requiring immediate medical attention.

Chief Minister M K Stalin announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s General Relief Fund. He also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for passengers with minor injuries. Stalin said he had spoken to the district’s Minister in Charge, K K S S R Ramachandran, and instructed him to rush to the accident site.

Police said one bus was travelling from Madurai to Senkottai while the other was coming from Tenkasi towards Kovilpatti/Sankarankovil when they collided. Fire and rescue teams, along with local residents, conducted an extensive rescue operation, using multiple ambulances to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

TVK President Vijay during Unveiling of party flag of TVK - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
TVK Chief Vijay Resumes Poll Campaign, Targets Ruling DMK For 'Loot'

BY Outlook News Desk

A preliminary investigation suggests overspeeding and negligent driving may have caused the crash, with officers suspecting that one bus may have veered into the opposite lane while overtaking. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage and taking eyewitness statements, and say details will be confirmed after the inquiry concludes.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident, extended condolences to the families, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. He urged the state government to ensure proper medical care for all those hurt in the crash.

Published At:
