Multi-Party Alliance In Tamil Nadu Vows Supreme Court Battle Against Centre's 'SIR' Overreach

amil Nadu's United Front Fires Back: Multi-Party Meet Under CM Stalin Greenlights Supreme Court Showdown to Scrap Centre's Controversial SIR, Safeguarding State Rights and Farmlands

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
You Will Have To Await Judgement On Presidential Reference: Supreme Court To Tamil Nadu
'You Will Have To Await Judgement On Presidential Reference': Supreme Court To Tamil Nadu
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • A multi-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, including leaders from DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, and MDMK, decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Central government's SIR notification for seven districts under the Chennai-Ahmedabad corridor.

  • The alliance accused the Centre of federal overreach and environmental neglect, vowing to protect farmers' lands, water resources, and state autonomy through a writ petition expected by mid-November.

  • The resolution includes legal drafting, public campaigns, and protests, highlighting unity against 'corporate federalism' amid criticisms from BJP of 'anti-development' tactics.

a multi-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday resolved to petition the Supreme Court to challenge the Central government's notification designating seven Tamil Nadu districts as a 'Special Invited Region' (SIR) under the proposed Chennai-Ahmedabad Industrial Corridor. The decision, aimed at safeguarding the state's autonomy and environmental interests, brings together an eclectic coalition of DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, MDMK, and other secular parties, signaling a concerted front against what participants decried as federal overreach.

The gathering, held at the state secretariat in Chennai, was attended by over a dozen leaders from Tamil Nadu's opposition and allied parties, underscoring the gravity of the SIR issue. Chief Minister Stalin, who chaired the proceedings, lambasted the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry's October 28 notification as a "backdoor attempt to impose Gujarat's development model on Tamil Nadu's fertile lands." The SIR, part of the ambitious National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, would encompass districts like Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Thirupattur, Vellore, and Tirupattur, potentially unlocking ₹1.5 lakh crore in investments but raising alarms over land acquisition, water scarcity, and ecological damage in the drought-prone region.

Related Content
Related Content

"This is not development; it's destruction disguised as progress," Stalin asserted in his opening address, flanked by Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu. He accused the BJP-led Centre of bypassing state consultations, violating the federal spirit enshrined in the Constitution. "The SIR notification ignores Tamil Nadu's resolutions against it and treats our state as a mere appendage to Delhi's whims," he added, vowing that the multi-party delegation would file a writ petition in the apex court by mid-November, seeking to quash the order and demand prior legislative approval.

CPI state secretary R. Mutharasan highlighted the SIR's threat to small farmers and agricultural heartlands, drawing parallels to the controversial Sterling & Wilson land deals in the past. "This corridor will displace thousands and divert Cauvery waters to industrial giants, leaving our people parched," Mutharasan warned, while CPM's K. Balakrishnan called for nationwide solidarity against "corporate federalism." Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai pledged full support, framing the legal challenge as a defence of Dravidian self-respect, and VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan urged the inclusion of Dalit voices in the petition to address potential caste-based inequities in rehabilitation.

The meeting also adopted a joint resolution outlining immediate action plans: forming a legal team led by senior advocates to draft the Supreme Court plea, launching statewide awareness campaigns, and organizing dharnas in affected districts. MDMK general secretary Vaiko, a vocal critic of Centre-state relations, proposed escalating the matter to the Inter-State Council if judicial recourse falters. The alliance's cohesion is particularly noteworthy amid Tamil Nadu's polarized politics, where DMK's ruling Dravidian Progressive Federation holds sway but faces NDA overtures in the lead-up to the 2026 assembly polls.

Summary
Summary of this article

  • A multi-party meeting chaired by Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin, including leaders from DMK, Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK, and MDMK, decided to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Central government's SIR notification for seven districts under the Chennai-Ahmedabad corridor.

  • The alliance accused the Centre of federal overreach and environmental neglect, vowing to protect farmers' lands, water resources, and state autonomy through a writ petition expected by mid-November.

  • The resolution includes legal drafting, public campaigns, and protests, highlighting unity against 'corporate federalism' amid criticisms from BJP of 'anti-development' tactics.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Score, Women's World Cup Final: Shafali And Mandhana Eye Strong Start|IND-W 4/0 (1.3)

  2. India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Washington Sundar's Fiery Knock Takes Game Away From AUS | IND 171/5

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Batting First In Harare

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W Keen To Experience 'How It Feels To Win' – Harmanpreet

  5. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Proteas Won't Rely On Past Success Against IND-W – Woolvardt

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  3. Leaders Express Grief After 9 Killed in Stampede at Andhra Pradesh’s Venkateswara Swamy Temple

  4. IMD Heavy Rain Alert: Gujarat Faces Continued Rainfall Till November 3

  5. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  3. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  4. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict

  5. Disney's Cinderella Castle Set On Fire? | Here's the Truth Behind The Viral Reports

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start