'SIR Is Flawed, Dangerous’: MK Stalin Announces State-Wide Protest On November 11

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday announced a state-wide protest on November 11 against the Centre’s Social Impact Rating (SIR) system, calling it “flawed, opaque, and dangerous for federal rights.”
In a strongly worded statement, Stalin accused the Union government of using the SIR framework to “centralize control and undermine states’ autonomy under the guise of social evaluation.” He said the proposed rating system, which seeks to assess state-level welfare and development schemes based on centrally defined metrics, could penalize states that follow independent policy paths.
“The SIR is yet another attempt to erode the rights of states and impose one-size-fits-all governance,” Stalin said, urging opposition parties, social organizations, and citizens to join the protest.
DMK leaders said demonstrations would be held across all districts, led by ministers, MPs, and MLAs. The party has demanded that the Centre withdraw the SIR proposal immediately and hold consultations with states before introducing any national performance-based rating.