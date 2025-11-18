BAN-W Captain Nigar Sultana Joty Aims Dig At IND-W's Harmanpreet Kaur - Here's What She Said

Sultana Joty has denied all the allegations made against her, calling them absolutely baseless and surprisingly dragged India's World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur into the tussle

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh Captain Nigar Sultana Joty Aims Dig At India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, centre, with her family after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photo: PTI
  • Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Joty denies physical assault allegations

  • Seamer Jahanara Alam claimed Sultana of hitting junior players

  • Sultana Joty targets Harmanpreet Kaur for her infamous behaviour in 2023

Bangladesh women's cricket team captain Nigar Sultana Joty has finally opened up about the assault allegations on junior players made against her by teammate and medium pacer Jahanara Alam.

In a recent interview with Daily Cricket, Sultana denied all the claims made by Jahanara Alam, who stated that the Bangladeshi captain has been physically assaulting the juniors and newcomers of the team for quite a while now.

Alam, who has taken a break from cricket due to mental health struggles, went as far as to say that Sultana has previously hit and mistreated certain players in the team, who reached out to the bowler to help them save their careers.

"Please save us, Joty apu is beating us and finishing us off." - Alam said in an interview with Bangladesh daily Kaler Kantho.

The 32-year-old, who last appeared in national colours last December, said that Sultana beats up her juniors a lot.

Alam also alleged Sultana of harassing a couple of players during the recently concluded ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India.

"Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’ I heard from some people, ‘I got beaten up yesterday." - Alam recalled a conversation with a junior player.

However, Sultana Joty has denied all the allegations made against her, calling them absolutely baseless and surprisingly dragged India's World Cup winning captain Harmanpreet Kaur into the tussle.

Sultana aimed a dig at Harmanpreet Kaur by saying that she is unlike the latter, who goes around smashing the stumps with the bat. She basically pointed out what Harmanpreet did during India's tour of Bangladesh in 2023.

The Indian captain had wrecked the stumps with her bat after an LBW decision went against her. "Why would I hit anyone? I mean, why would I strike the stumps with my bat? Am I Harmanpreet, that I would go around hitting the stumps like that?" - Sultana told Daily Cricket.

Sultana then replied to Jahanara Alam's comments, stating that the latter is making up false stories and that if players had any issues, they will communicate with the team management, instead of calling someone who resides in Australia.

"The way I've been described in front of everyone - I'm not that kind of girl at all. If I really beat someone or harmed someone in any way, is there no team management, no manager, no coaching staff?"

"Am I the ultimate authority then? Why would a player call someone living in Australia? She could have shared it with anyone here." - Nigar Sultana Joty concluded.

