ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

India defeated South Africa to win the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025
Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma starred in the finale
Check out Outlook's ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 team of the tournament
The Indian team finally buried their ghosts from the past and lifted the elusive ICC Women's ODI World Cup trophy on Sunday, November 2 in front of a jam-packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side handed a 52-run defeat to Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa, who were also chasing their first World Cup trophy, but it wasn't meant to be for them, at least in the 2025 edition.
Shafali Verma, who became the youngest player of the match for India in a World Cup final, starred with both bat and ball. In the 1st innings she scored 87 off 78, then in the 2nd innings, she chipped in with two important wickets of Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp.
Deepti Sharma, who became the player of the tournament, scored an important half-century before registering figures of 5/39. It was a total team effort by India, but without the brilliant individual performances, the World Cup could not have come home.
With the World Cup 2025 done and dusted now, it is time to formulate the strongest playing XI or the team of the tournament. Here are our best picks.
Laura Woolvaardt: Surely the best batter of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, statistically as well as impact-wise. After a slow start, Woolvaardt picked up the pace and scored 30+ runs in 7 consecutive matches after getting out for 5 and 14 in South Africa's first two matches against England and New Zealand.
The 26-year-old scored 3 fifties and two centuries in the semi-final (169) and final (101) to finish as the highest scorer of the World Cup with 571 runs. She was simply class apart.
Phoebe Litchfield: The 22-year-old Australian opener had a very good outing in her debut ICC Women's World Cup campaign. Along with skipper Alyssa Healy, Litchfield formed one of the strongest opening pairs. The left-hand batter finished as the 5th highest scorer of the tournament, scoring 304 runs in 7 matches with a best of 119 against India in the semi-final.
Heather Knight: The English top-order batter was perhaps her team's best player in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The right-hand batter was on top of her game, scoring 288 runs from 8 matches at an average of 48.00. Knight had a half-century against Bangladesh and her best knock of 109 runs came during England's league stage victory over India.
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain): The Indian skipper experienced her second best World Cup outing with the bat. During the 2017 edition, Harman had racked up 359 runs, and in this edition, she scored 260 runs from 9 matches at an average of 32.50 with two half centuries. Her best (89) came against Australia in the semi-final when India chased down a record total of 339.
Marizanne Kapp: The veteran South African all-rounder was one of South Africa's best players in the Women's World Cup 2025. In what was potentially her final ODI World Cup appearance, Marizanne Kapp gave her everything with the ball and bat. She scored runs from the middle-order and also led the charge for the Proteas with the ball. She collected 12 wickets from 9 matches at an unbelievable economy rate of just 4.18. With the bat, she scored 208 with a best of 68*. During the tournament, she also overtook former India quick Jhulan Goswami to become the leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cups.
Deepti Sharma: The Indian all-rounder became the first Indian to win player of the tournament in the history of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. She was instrumental behind India's run-in to the final and also played a pivotal role in the finale match-up against South Africa. She scored a crucial half-century before taking a 5-wicket haul during India's successful defence of 299. She also became the first player in Women's World Cup history to score 200+ runs and pick 15+ wickets. Deepti finished with 215 runs and became the leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets.
Ashleigh Gardner: The explosive Australian middle-order batter had the best batting average (82) of the recently concluded World Cup edition. She was, as always, crucial for Australia from number 6, finishing the tournament as the 3rd leading scorer with 328 runs which included 2 centuries against New Zealand and England and a half-century against India in the semi-final.
Richa Ghosh: The 22-year-old wicket-keeper batter played two crucial knocks for India in the semi-final and final. Against Australia, she smashed 26 at a strike rate of over 160 and against South Africa, Richa played a knock of 34 at a striking rate of over 120. Richa's best knock came against the Proteas during the league stages where she scored 94 in a losing cause. Her tournament ended with 235 runs from 8 matches at an average of 39.16.
Annabel Sutherland: The 24-year-old once again proved handy for Australia with both ball and bat. She had a score of 98* against England in Indore and finished the tournament with 117 runs. Sutherland also ended her Women's World Cup 2025 campaign as the second highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets at an economy of 4.45, below Deepti Sharma.
Alana King: No one can forget her magical spell against South Africa during Australia's last league match of the tournament. She literally ran riot against the Proteas, registering 7/18, which is also the Women's World Cup's best ever bowling figures across editions, not just this one. Alana King was the 5th best bowler with 13 wickets.
Shree Charani: The biggest revelation for team India in this Women's World Cup was Andhra Pradesh's tall left-arm off-spinner Shree Charani. In what was her debut World Cup campaign, the youngster impressed with her tight line-lengths, ability to turn the ball and picking wickets at crucial junctures. Her 14 wickets from 9 matches at an economy rate of 4.96 was the 4th best bowling statistics of this World Cup.
12th Player: Smriti Mandhana
The Indian vice captain had yet another memorable World Cup campaign, finishing as India's leading run-scorer (434) and 2nd highest of the tournament. She might have remained relatively quiet in the semi-final and final, but her contribution throughout the league stages was immense.
Smriti scored back-to-back 80s during losses against England and Australia before remaining 109* not-out in a crucial do-or-die contest against New Zealand. In the finale, with her 45 off 58, she became the highest scorer for India in a single ICC Women's World Cup edition, overtaking former captain Mithali Raj.