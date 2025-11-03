Shree Charani Factfile: Know All About Young Left-Arm Spinner's Journey To World Cup Glory

The Andhra Pradesh-born left-arm off-spinner turned out to be a major revelation for India during their victorious ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 campaign

  • Shree Charani was a major revelation for India during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025

  • She registered 14 wickets and finished as the 4th highest wicket-taker in the World Cup

  • Check her background details, stats and personal information

Remember the name - Nallapureddy Sree Charani Reddy. Not many would have heard of this young left-arm off-spinner from Andhra Pradesh before India's triumphant run in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 on home soil.

The Indian team buried their ghosts from the past to finally clinch the biggest trophy of Women's cricket. The Women in Blue handed a 52-run defeat to Laura Woolvaardt's South Africa in the final to become first time champions and inspire countless young girls to take up the sport.

This Indian team consisted of seasoned campaigners as well as some exciting young talents with Shree Charani being one of them. Having played only a handful of ODI matches heading to this World Cup, Charani featured in all of the 9 matches, right from the league stages.

Her tight line-lengths and ability to turn the ball made her an untouchable asset for the Indian team. Not only did she finish as the 4th highest wicket-taker (14) of the tournament, Charani also maintained an exceptional economy rate of just 4.93, which was better than that of her teammate Deepti Sharma's 5.52.

In the final against South Africa, Shree Charani might not have had the best of matches, but her only wicket of Anneke Bosch (0 off 6) was a crucial one as it shifted the momentum towards the Indian side.

Former cricket greats, too, had words of appreciation for the 21-year-old with Nasser Hussain describing her as a "joy to watch".

Shree Charani's Bio

Date of Birth: August 04, 2004

Age: 21 years

Birthplace: Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

Role: Bowler

Bowling Style: Slow left-arm orthodox

Shree Charani's Overall Statistics

W-ODIs: 23 wickets, 18 matches, Econ: 5.32 and best figures: 3/41

W-T20Is: 10 wickets, 5 matches, Econ: 7.46 and best figures: 4/12

Shree Charani's Background

Born in a small village of Yerramala Palle in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district, Shree Charani's first choice wasn't cricket.

She was fond of other sports like - Badminton, Kabaddi and Athletics and it wasn't before she turned 16 that Charani started taking cricket seriously.

All thanks to her Uncle Kishore Kumar Reddy, who was a part-time cricketer for the Rayalseema Thermal Power Station team, Shree Charani realized that she has what it takes to become a pro cricket player.

Although her father Chandrasekhar Reddy was initially against her decision, Charani's mother and uncle were her biggest supporters. Before she became a spin bowler, she tried her hand at fast bowling, but that didn't quite workout.

Shree Charani made her international debut earlier this year across the white ball formats and she played for the Delhi Capitals in the previous WPL season.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Tags

