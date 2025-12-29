Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Get all the information about the fifth match of SA20 2025-26 between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Toni de Zorzi celebrates his half-century for Sunrisers Eastern Cape against Paarl Royals in SA20 2025. Photo: X/SunrisersEC
Tristan Stubbs-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape lock horns against Keshav Maharaj's Pretoria Capitals in match 5 of SA20's fourth edition at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday(December 29, 2025). Watch the T20 cricket match live.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Toss

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the toss and have opted to bat

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Playing XIs

Pretoria Capitals (Playing XI): Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope(w), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Sherfane Rutherford, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj(c), Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Captain Speak

Keshav Maharaj: It's fine. Like Stubbo said, it's a really good wicket. Hopefully, we can utilise the conditions over here. Yeah, there's two changes. Sherfane Rutherford and Wihaan Lubbe come in for Daniel Smith and Roston Chase. It's a little bit of more explosive batting in the middle period, obviously for a St. George's wicket we know. So yeah, just the two changes. Yeah, obviously, when we get ourselves in a position where we can win the game, it's just to follow through. But you know what it is, early days, the guys maybe iron off a little bit of creases within the armoury. But hopefully, we get that right today.

Tristan Stubbs: Oh, the boys were awesome and hopefully we can do something similar here in front of our home crowd. It's awesome. We walked in here an hour ago and it was pretty much full and it's just going to keep getting better and better. Lots of friends and family here for a lot of the local boys, so it's very exciting. No, we've got the same team.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Live Streaming

Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
