Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Tristan Stubbs-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape lock horns against Keshav Maharaj's Pretoria Capitals in match 5 of SA20's fourth edition at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Monday(December 29, 2025). Watch the T20 cricket match live.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Toss
Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won the toss and have opted to bat
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Playing XIs
Pretoria Capitals (Playing XI): Will Smeed, Bryce Parsons, Shai Hope(w), Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Sherfane Rutherford, Wihan Lubbe, Codi Yusuf, Keshav Maharaj(c), Tymal Mills, Lungi Ngidi
Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs(c), Marco Jansen, Lewis Gregory, Senuran Muthusamy, Tharindu Rathnayake, Anrich Nortje, Adam Milne
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Captain Speak
Keshav Maharaj: It's fine. Like Stubbo said, it's a really good wicket. Hopefully, we can utilise the conditions over here. Yeah, there's two changes. Sherfane Rutherford and Wihaan Lubbe come in for Daniel Smith and Roston Chase. It's a little bit of more explosive batting in the middle period, obviously for a St. George's wicket we know. So yeah, just the two changes. Yeah, obviously, when we get ourselves in a position where we can win the game, it's just to follow through. But you know what it is, early days, the guys maybe iron off a little bit of creases within the armoury. But hopefully, we get that right today.
Tristan Stubbs: Oh, the boys were awesome and hopefully we can do something similar here in front of our home crowd. It's awesome. We walked in here an hour ago and it was pretty much full and it's just going to keep getting better and better. Lots of friends and family here for a lot of the local boys, so it's very exciting. No, we've got the same team.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Live Streaming
Where will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26 match be telecast and live streamed?
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20 2025-26 match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels in the country.