Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals Live Streaming, SA20: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Vs Pretoria Capitals, SA20: Captain Speak

Keshav Maharaj: It's fine. Like Stubbo said, it's a really good wicket. Hopefully, we can utilise the conditions over here. Yeah, there's two changes. Sherfane Rutherford and Wihaan Lubbe come in for Daniel Smith and Roston Chase. It's a little bit of more explosive batting in the middle period, obviously for a St. George's wicket we know. So yeah, just the two changes. Yeah, obviously, when we get ourselves in a position where we can win the game, it's just to follow through. But you know what it is, early days, the guys maybe iron off a little bit of creases within the armoury. But hopefully, we get that right today.