GER 6-0 SVK, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Die Mannschaft Qualify With Thumping Win

A 6-0 thrashing of Slovakia on Monday completed Germany’s recovery from a shocking start to group play as the four-time champion maintained its proud record of always qualifying for the World Cup. The Germans will be competing on soccer’s biggest stage for the 21st time in 23 editions. They didn’t enter the inaugural 1930 World Cup and were not allowed to enter the 1950 edition. Four of the goals came in the first half; Leroy Sane scored twice after strikes by Nick Woltemade — his fourth in the last three qualifying games — and Serge Gnabry. The second-half goals were by two Leipzig players — substitute Ridle Baku and Assan Ouédraogo, a 19-year-old midfielder making his debut.

Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-1
German players celebrate qualifying for the World Cup after beating Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Leroy Sane
Germany's Leroy Sane, center top, scores a goal during a group A World Cup qualifying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia, in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: Christian Charisius/dpa via AP
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Assan Ouedraogo
Germany's Assan Ouedraogo, center, celebrates after scoring during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Tanislav Lobotka
Slovakia's Tanislav Lobotka, left, and Germany's Florian Wirtz fight for the ball during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Leroy Sané
Germany's Leroy Sané scores during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Leo Sauer
Slovakia's Leo Sauer, left, and Germany's Serge Gnabry run for the ball during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Nick Woltemade
Germany's Serge Gnabry, left, and Nick Woltemade shake hands after scoring during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-1
German players celebrate after scoring during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Leo Sauer
Slovakia's Leo Sauer, left, and Germany's Serge Gnabry fight for the ball during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
Germany Vs Slovakia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Serge Gnabry
Slovakia's Leo Sauer, left, and Germany's Serge Gnabry fight for the ball during a group A World Cup qualifiying soccer match between Germany and Slovakia in Leipzig, Germany. | Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
