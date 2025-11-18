GER 6-0 SVK, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Die Mannschaft Qualify With Thumping Win
A 6-0 thrashing of Slovakia on Monday completed Germany’s recovery from a shocking start to group play as the four-time champion maintained its proud record of always qualifying for the World Cup. The Germans will be competing on soccer’s biggest stage for the 21st time in 23 editions. They didn’t enter the inaugural 1930 World Cup and were not allowed to enter the 1950 edition. Four of the goals came in the first half; Leroy Sane scored twice after strikes by Nick Woltemade — his fourth in the last three qualifying games — and Serge Gnabry. The second-half goals were by two Leipzig players — substitute Ridle Baku and Assan Ouédraogo, a 19-year-old midfielder making his debut.
