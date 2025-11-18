NED 4-0 LIU, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Dutch Register Routine Win

The Netherlands — a long-standing rival of Germany — also won its group to reach next year’s tournament being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A 4-0 win over Lithuania saw the Dutch qualify with an unbeaten record, finishing ahead of Poland. Germany and the Netherlands joined England, France, Portugal, Croatia and Norway as the European teams to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup. The remaining five automatic spots will be booked on Tuesday when group play is wrapped up.

Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk, front, and teammates celebrate after a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Cody Gakpo
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo holds the ball during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Donyell Malen
Netherlands' Donyell Malen (18) scores his side's 4th goal during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Xavi Simons
Netherlands' Xavi Simons celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Cody Gakpo
Netherlands' Cody Gakpo is congratulated by Memphis Depay after scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Memphis Depay
Netherlands' Memphis Depay, front, controls the ball followed by Lithuania's Edgaras Utkus during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Tijjani Reijnders
Netherlands' Tijjani Reijnders (14) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Edvinas Gertmonas
Lithuania's goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas, center, makes a save during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Fedor Cernych
Lithuania's Fedor Cernych (10) kicks the ball past Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Netherlands vs Lithuania World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Frenkie de Jong
Netherlands' Frenkie de Jong, left, dribbles the ball past Lithuania's Fedor Cernych during a World Cup 2026 group G qualifying soccer match between Netherlands and Lithuania in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
