NED 4-0 LIU, FIFA WC Qualifiers: Dutch Register Routine Win
The Netherlands — a long-standing rival of Germany — also won its group to reach next year’s tournament being held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. A 4-0 win over Lithuania saw the Dutch qualify with an unbeaten record, finishing ahead of Poland. Germany and the Netherlands joined England, France, Portugal, Croatia and Norway as the European teams to have qualified for the 2026 World Cup. The remaining five automatic spots will be booked on Tuesday when group play is wrapped up.
