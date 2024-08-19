National

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points

The Supreme Court of India has taken notice of the case and scheduled an urgent hearing. Based on reports, the hearing, which will be led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has been set for Tuesday.

mamata banerjee sc kolkata rape murder case
Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two weeks after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Supreme Court of India has taken notice of the case and scheduled an urgent hearing. Based on reports, the hearing, which will be led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, has been set for Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the parents of the doctor have slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for "doing nothing". Stating that they have "lost faith" on the TMC Chief, the parents also denounced all attempts made to silence the voice of the people asking for justice.

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Latest Updates

Supreme Court To Hear Case On Tuesday

The Supreme Court of India has decided to take up the matter of the Kolkata rape-murder case, on its own, and scheduled a hearing for Tuesday - August 20.

The matter will be heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. The SC hearing comes amid the outrage sparked by the horrific killing of the 31-year-old trainee doctor which has stunned the nation and sparked turmoil in the medical community.

The case is currently being heard by the Calcutta High Court, which ordered a CBI probe into the matter, overriding CM Mamata Banerjee call in the case. The case was heard by the state high court after the parents of the victim filed an appeal.

Mamata Banerjee Doing 'Nothing': Victim's Parents Blame CM For Lack Of Action

Since the death of their daughter, the parents of the trainee doctor, on multiple accounts, have slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her lack of action and mishandling of the case by state administration.

"Early on I had full faith in her (Mamata Banerjee), but now no. She is asking for justice but what is she saying that for? She can take charge of that, she is doing nothing," stated the doctor's father to NDTV.

He further condemned the attempt to silence the people's demand for justice, citing the lathi-charge on football supporters who called for justice.

"They are saying 'We want justice'. But those of the general public who are saying the same thing, they are trying to lock them up," the father added.

The mother of the victim recalled seeing her daughter dead and told reporters that "just by looking at her, it seemed that someone had murdered her".

"I told them it is not suicide, it's a murder. We worked so hard to make our daughter a doctor but she was murdered," the mother told news agency ANI.

Furthermore, the mother also slammed Banerjee's lack of action. "The police did not do a good job at all. I feel that the Chief Minister is trying to stop the protest, today she imposed Section 144 here so that people cannot protest," said the mother.

Football Fans Join Lathi-Charged During Protest

Fans of the football clubs - East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG - joined in the protest seeking justice for the 31-year-old doctor who was brutally murdered and raped at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The protests at Salt Lake Stadium turned violent due to a scuffle with the police. As per reports, the police asked the protestors to clear the road and leave. However, when the protests increased momentum, cops resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

Delhi Doctors To Strike Outside Health Ministry

Amid the outrage sparked by the murder of the 31-year-old woman, doctors across India have vowed to continue their protest. Doctors in New Delhi have decided to take their protest outside the MInistry of Health and Family Affairs in the capital.

Furthermore, taking in the appeal fo the government to resume duties, doctors have stated that they will treat patients at the strike site - outside the ministry.

