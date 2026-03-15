Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern, Bundesliga : Diaz, Jackson Sent Off As Kompany's Men Held At BayArena
Bayern Munich salvaged a 1-1 draw despite clinging on with nine players at Bayer Leverkusen as Harry Kane returned to action following an injury on Saturday, while Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern’s Bundesliga lead to nine points. Luis Díaz, who scored the equalizer following Aleix García’s opener, was sent off in the 84th minute for a second yellow card for diving. Nicolas Jackson, starting with Kane on the bench, received a straight red card for a poor tackle in the 42nd minute.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE