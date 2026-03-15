Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern, Bundesliga : Diaz, Jackson Sent Off As Kompany's Men Held At BayArena

Bayern Munich salvaged a 1-1 draw despite clinging on with nine players at Bayer Leverkusen as Harry Kane returned to action following an injury on Saturday, while Borussia Dortmund cut Bayern’s Bundesliga lead to nine points. Luis Díaz, who scored the equalizer following Aleix García’s opener, was sent off in the 84th minute for a second yellow card for diving. Nicolas Jackson, starting with Kane on the bench, received a straight red card for a poor tackle in the 42nd minute.

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Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen players react after the draw against Bayern Munich in a German Bundesliga soccer match, Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Harry Kane comes on during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga Soccer: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern's Harry Kane, right, challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Equi Fernandez during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga Soccer: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich fails to save the goal from Leverkusen's Aleix Garcia, unseen, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen's Ernest Poku, right, makes an attempt to score during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga Soccer Match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Luis Diaz, left, scores his side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Saturday, March 14, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick, centre, heads the ball ahead of Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Germany Soccer Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Bayern's Josip Stanisic, left, challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Robert Andrich during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen
Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich makes a save against Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza, left, during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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Bundesliga 2025-26: Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich
Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza, centre, in action during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
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