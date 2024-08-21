'Don't Worry...': Kolkata Doctor's Last Words To Parents Before Rape, Murder

As outrage continues over the murder and rape of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, the victim's parents have shared more details and accounts of the 31-year-old woman.
Speaking to BBC News Hindi, the parents of the doctor recalled the morning they lost their daughter after she was raped and murdered at the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
On August 9, a 31-year-old trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the Kolkata hospital. Following her death, the administration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital allegedly tried to cover up the incident and told the parents of the doctor that she had died by suicide.
However, after reaching the hospital, the parents, who were made to wait three hours before being allowed to see their daughter, stated that it was evident that she had been killed.
The doctor's body was discovered partially clothed with extensive injuries in the seminar hall on the morning of August 9.
Speaking to BBC News, the parents of the doctor recalled her last words to them - "Please make sure dad takes his medicines on time. Don't worry about me."
The next morning her parents were informed that their daughter was dead. "The next day, we tried reaching her but the phone kept ringing," her mother told BBC.
The murder and rape of the trainee doctor has sparked outrage across India with thousands of doctors going on strike, demanding swift justice for their colleague and a safer workplace for female doctors.
Apart from this, doctor associations across the nation have also demanded a central law for the protection of healthcare workers.