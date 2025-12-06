Rahul Mamkootathil Moves Kerala Court, Seeks Bail in Second Rape Case

Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, requested anticipatory bail in a sessions court here on Saturday in the second sexual assault case against him, just one hour after the Kerala High Court gave him interim protection from arrest in a case involving rape and forced abortion.

Advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam), the MLA's attorney, stated that an application for anticipatory bail was filed in the sessions court throughout the day, requesting that police refrain from making his arrest in light of the High Court's ruling.