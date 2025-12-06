Rahul Mamkootathil Moves Kerala Court, Seeks Bail in Second Rape Case

Mamkootathil files anticipatory bail plea in second sexual-assault case.
HC grants interim protection in first rape case; hearing on Dec 15.
Sessions court had earlier rejected bail, prompting his Congress expulsion.
Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA, requested anticipatory bail in a sessions court here on Saturday in the second sexual assault case against him, just one hour after the Kerala High Court gave him interim protection from arrest in a case involving rape and forced abortion.
Advocate Ajithkumar (Sasthamangalam), the MLA's attorney, stated that an application for anticipatory bail was filed in the sessions court throughout the day, requesting that police refrain from making his arrest in light of the High Court's ruling.
"We are trying to have the matter taken up by the sessions court immediately today," he said.
The High Court in the morning issued an interim direction protecting the MLA from arrest, during the pendency of his anticipatory bail plea before it and listed the matter for hearing on December 15.
A sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram had on Thursday rejected his plea for anticipatory bail in the first case of rape and forced abortion registered against him last week.
On Wednesday, a second woman who lives in Bengaluru filed a second rape allegation against him.
Since the first rape case against him was filed, Mamkootathil has been running away.
On December 4, the sessions court rejected his request for anticipatory bail, leading to his expulsion from the Congress.