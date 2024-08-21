National

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI May Conduct Polygraph Test Of Ex-RG Kar Principal Over His Answers

The agency wants to verify Ghosh's answers since there have been discrepancies in some of the answers he gave to their questions.

Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh
Ex-RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh | Photo: X/@Provathalder7
info_icon

The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, might conduct a polygraph test on the college's former principal Sandip Ghosh.

Ghosh had resigned from his post two days after the victim's body was found in the seminar hall of the college on August 9. He has already appeared before the central probe agency multiple times for questioning.

TRACK: Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE Updates

An official from the agency told news agency PTI that they want to further verify Ghosh's answers since there have been discrepancies in some of the answers he gave to their questions. "Therefore, we are mulling over the option to conduct a polygraph test on him," the official added.

The former principal was grilled by the CBI on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the rape and murder of the postgraduate trainee doctor.

He was questioned about his role after receiving the news of the doctor's death, about which he informed the victim's parents and why he made them wait for nearly three hours before letting them see her body.

The official said that Ghosh was also asked about the authorisation of the renovation work in the rooms adjacent to the seminar hall, where the doctor's body was found.

Earlier, the CBI had obtained permission from a local court to conduct a polygraph test on Sanjay Roy, the civic volunteer who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the crime.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing the case, had questioned as to how Ghosh was appointed to another college when his conduct at RG Kar was under scrutiny.

The top court had also observed as to how Ghosh had tried to pass off the crime as suicide and slammed the hospital authorities.

"What was the principal doing? FIR was not filed, Body was handed late to parents; What is the police doing? A serious offence has taken place, the crime scene has taken in hospital...what are they doing? allowing vandalists to enter the hospital?" CJI Chandrachud had asked.

Notably, the federal probe agency has been asked to submit a status report before the apex court by Thursday.

KOLKATA POLICE SUSPENDS 3 OFFICERS

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has suspended three of its officers in connection with the vandalism at RG Kar Medical College. Officials said that the suspended policemen include two assistant police commissioners.

A mob of hooligans had stormed through the gates of the medical facility and vandalised the emergency department, nursing station and medicine store during the midnight protests last week.

Police said that further investigation in the matter is underway.

