Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Protests Rage On Across India; FAIMA Says 'Will Not Join Back At Work'

Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Delhi HC Bar Association Condemns The Crime
The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has condemned the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
The Executive Committee of DHCBA, in a meeting, unanimously called for stringent action against the perpetrators and urged both Central and State Governments to implement measures to prevent such incidents and enhance women's security.
In solidarity and to honor the victim and her family, the Association has decided that members will wear white ribbon bands on August 21, 2024.
Kolkata Doctor Case: Solidarity Through Dance & Music In Telangana
Resident doctors in Telangana from the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) and Gandhi Junior Doctors Association (Gandhi JUDA) protested against the rape and murder of the trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The doctors expressed their solidarity through music and dance, demanding justice for the victim. | Visuals:
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Will Not Join Back At Work, Says FAIMA
Chairman of FAIMA Doctors Association, Dr Rohan Krishnan, said, "In its notice, Supreme Court has raised the issues of doctors very well. We thank the Supreme Court for this. It said that National Task Force will be formed...The force has been told to ensure improving the living conditions and security conditions of doctors, and submit its opinion to the Supreme Court. This is a welcome step."
But the main issue of the strike, Rohan said, is of doctors' security.
"For that security, an Act, an Ordinance was brought during COVID - Central Protection Act for Healthcare Workers...We demand that this Act be passed once again through an Ordinance and invoked. That has become essential for our protection," he told news agency ANI.
Rohan said, "We spoke with the Resident Doctors pan-India, all of them demanded that unless a concrete action is taken on CPA (Central Protection Act) by the Government, we will not join back at work...FAIMA has decided that the protection will continue."
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Autopsy Reveals 'Forceful Penetration'
The postmortem report of the trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered at the state-run hospital, has revealed that her death was primarily due to "manual strangulation associated with smothering".
It found that the manner of death is "homicidal".
The report of the autopsy conducted on the victim on the evening of August 9 also mentioned that the doctor had 16 external and nine internal injury marks.
"There is medical evidence of forceful penetration/insertion in her genitalia – the possibility of sexual assault," the report also stated.
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Bengal To Employ Retired Officers For Security Supervision At RG Kar
The West Bengal government on Tuesday decided to employ retired police and defence personnel from the three services for supervision of the security arrangements at the health facilities in the state.
The decision came hours after the SC ordered the deployment of CISF to provide security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the rape and murder case, and mob vandalism during protests took place.
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: SC Constitutes 10-Member Task Force
The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a 10-member National Task Force to deal with the violence against and working conditions of doctors in the nation.
"We want them to give recommendations of the modalities to be followed across the country for the safety measures for senior and junior doctors to be followed," CJI Chandrachud said.
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: CISF To Provide Security At RG Kar
The Supreme Court on Tuesday had directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to enable the doctors to resume work.
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Doctors Continue Their Protests
Doctors across India, meanwhile, have continued their protests, seeking safety of medical staff and justice for the victim. This comes a day after the Supreme Court assured them of justice and asked them to resume work.
Kolkata Doctor Case LIVE: Brief Recap Of Recent Developments
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's LIVE Coverage of the proceedings in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. We are giving you real-time updates on the status of the probe and the protests in the case.
Here's a brief recap of the recent developments:
The Supreme Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of the case and slammed the West Bengal government and Kolkata Police for the lapses in the probe. The top court resounded the nation's voice and said that the nation cannot wait for another rape for things to change on ground. | Read More On What SC Said
Supreme Court directed the CISF forces to provide security at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, to ensure the safety and enable doctors -- at protest -- to resume their work.
The Supreme Court constituted a 10-member National Task Force to deal with the violence against and working conditions of doctors in the nation.
The West Bengal government, meanwhile, has decided to employ retired police and defence personnel from the three services for supervision of the security arrangements at the hospital.
Autopsy report of the victim reveal that her death was primarly due to "manual strangulation associated with smothering" and provided medical evidence of "forceful penetration".
Both the CBI -- which is investigating the case -- and the West Bengal state have to submit status report on the case before the Supreme Court on Thursday, August 22.