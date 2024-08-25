RG Kar Medical College Ex-Principal’s Home Raided By CBI In 'Financial Irregularities' Case

"This Court directs that the investigation be transferred to the CBI, given that the case involved serious allegations and multiple agencies handling different aspects of the case could lead to inefficiencies or inconsistency for comprehensive justice, unnecessary delays in the judicial process, and potential misinterpretation of information, thereby undermining effective and credible enforcement. Therefore, the investigation should not be fragmented between different agencies. Handing over the investigation to the CBI ensures consistency," Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj stated in his order.