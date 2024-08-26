National

After Opposing Lateral Entry, BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Backs Caste Census

Paswan, who leads the LJP and is a ruling party ally, stated at a press conference on Sunday that his party has always supported the caste census and also highlighted several reasons why the Central government should carry it out.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and PM Modi
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and PM Modi| Photo: PTI
Union Minister Chirag Paswan has now supported a caste census publicly, just days after criticizing the now-scrapped lateral entry recruitment policy initiated by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government.

Rahul Gandhi - | Photo: PTI
Chirag Paswan On Caste Census

Chirag Paswan on Sunday stated, "My party (the LJP) has always kept its stand clear that it is in favour of the caste census."

Further explaining the reason for his stance, Paswan said, "The reason for this is that several times, both the state and the central government draft many schemes keeping the beneficiaries' caste in mind. Those schemes are prepared with the thought of connecting people from the Backwards class with the mainstream."

He suggested that in such a situation, the government should have information about the population of that caste to determine the appropriate allocation of resources.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and PM Modi| - PTI
Chirag Paswan Against Lateral Entry

Chirag Paswan called the concept of lateral entry appointments in government jobs 'completely wrong' earlier this week.

"Reservation provisions must be there in any government appointment. There are no ifs and buts in this,” the Union minister told news agency PTI.

The LJP is an important ally of the BJP, which has been against the Opposition INDIA bloc's call for a caste census.

The Congress has time and again opposed several stances by the BJP government including the lateral entry in government jobs and the leaders stated that it was an attack on the Adivasi, Dalit and OtherBackward Caste candidates.

The Congress also included caste census in their election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year. Rahul Gandhi have been heard calling it an 'X-ray' of the nation and highlighting the need for it several times in his speeches.

