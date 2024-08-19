'No Ifs And Buts': BJP Ally Chirag Paswan Opposes Modi Govt’s UPSC Lateral Entry Move

A key ally of the BJP has criticised the government's move to fill top posts through lateral entry. Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday slammed any move for appointments in government positions without following reservations and said that he would raise the issue with the Centre.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president's reaction came over the recent advertisement to fill posts through lateral entry on a contract basis that the opposition has alleged snatches away reservations for the disadvantaged communities.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) last Saturday advertised 45 posts - 10 of joint secretaries and 35 of directors/deputy secretaries - to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis. This is the biggest tranche of lateral recruitment being undertaken by the Centre, an official told news agency PTI.
"Reservation provisions must be there in any government appointment. There are no ifs and buts in this,” the Union minister told news agency PTI. Paswan's reaction came after the opposition alleged that the move would snatch away reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
"My party's stance on such appointments is absolutely clear. Wherever there are government appointments, the provisions of reservation must be followed. The way this information has come to light is also a matter of concern for me because I am a part of this government and have the platform to raise these issues. Speaking on behalf of my party, we are absolutely not in favour of this. This is completely wrong,” he said.
The BJP has defended the move, saying it brings transparency to a recruitment mode initiated by the previous UPA government. Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Congress' criticism of the lateral entry system shows its "hypocrisy."
In a post on X, Vaishnaw said the reform measure implemented by the NDA government will improve governance. "INC (Indian National Congress) hypocrisy is evident on lateral entry matters. It was the UPA government which developed the concept of lateral entry," he said.
He said the Second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), chaired by Veerappa Moily and established in 2005 by the then Congress-led UPA government, "recommended recruitment of experts to fill the gaps in roles that require specialised knowledge". The minister said the NDA government has created a transparent method to implement the recommendation made by the ARC.