2026 Winter Olympics: Check Best Photos From Day 3 Events At Cortina

After raving about his young players, goaltending and defender Caroline Harvey’s driving speed in a 5-0 win over Switzerland on Monday, U.S. coach John Wroblewski was quickly reminded of the next challenge ahead for his women’s hockey team at the Milan Cortina Games. This gallery showcases top photos from Day 3 of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics taken by Associated Press photographers.

Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Jutta Leerdam
Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
1/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Skeleton Nicholas Timmings
Australia's Nicholas Timmings starts for a men's skeleton training session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
2/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Rebeka Jancova
Slovakia's Rebeka Jancova speeds down the course during an alpine ski women's downhill training for a team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Robert F. Bukaty
3/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Ice Hockey Gabriella Durante
Italy's goalkeeper Gabriella Durante fails to save the puck as Japan's Akane Shiga scores her side's second goal during a preliminary round match of women's ice hockey between Japan and Italy at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Hassan Ammar
4/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Luge Anna Berreiter
Germany's Anna Berreiter slides down the track during a women's single luge run at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
5/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Brittany Bowe
Brittany Bowe of the U.S. practice ahead of the women's 1,500 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Antonio Calanni
6/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Maxence Muzaton
France's Maxence Muzaton speeds down the course of an alpine ski men's downhill portion of a team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gabriele Facciotti
7/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Daniel Hemetsberger
Austria's Daniel Hemetsberger comes into the finish area of an alpine ski men's downhill portion of a team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Rebecca Blackwell
8/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Mathilde Gremaud
Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud celebrates her gold medal win in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
9/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Erin Jackson
Erin Jackson of the U.S. competes in the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ben Curtis
10/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling Korey Dropkin
United States' Korey Dropkin reacts during the semi-finals round of the mixed doubles curling match against Italy, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Fatima Shbair
11/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Megan Oldham
Canada's Megan Oldham crashes during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
12/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Speedskating Elizaveta Golubeva
Kazakhstan's Elizaveta Golubeva warms up before the women's speedskating 1,000-meters final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
13/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Snowboarding Mia Brookes
Britain's Mia Brookes reacts during the women's snowboarding big air finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Lindsey Wasson
14/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Ski Jumping Domen Prevc
Domen Prevc, of Slovenia, goes down the ramp during his trial jump of the ski jumping men's normal hill individual at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Predazzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/Evgeniy Maloletka
15/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Curling Korey Dropkin
United States' Korey Dropkin delivers a stone against Italy during a curling mixed doubles session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. | Photo: AP/David J. Phillip
16/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Figure Skating Holly Harris and Jason Chan
Holly Harris and Jason Chan of Australia compete during the rhythm dance in figure skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
17/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Alpine Skiing Mattia Casse
Italy's Mattia Casse speeds down the course during an alpine ski men's downhill portion of a team combined race, at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Bormio, Italy. | Photo: AP/Julia Demaree Nikhinson
18/18
Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing Eileen Gu
China's Eileen Gu celebrates after her score during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy. | Photo: AP/Gregory Bull
