NBA: Kawhi Leonard Stars As Los Angeles Clippers Rout Minnesota Timberwolves 115-96
Kawhi Leonard had 41 points and eight rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves 115-96 in the NBA on Monday (February 9, 2026). John Collins had 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser also scored 15 points. The Clippers took command with a 17-3 run, closing out the third quarter. Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 23 points, and Julius Randle had 17.
