18,791 Karnataka Government Schools Lack Land Records

Thousands of state-run schools remain legally unprotected, prompting the government to propose a property protection law.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Summary
  • 18,791 government schools (17,356 primary and 1,435 high schools) in Karnataka lack land records, registration in DSEL's name, or revenue documents like khata extracts, exposing them to potential encroachments and development hurdles.

  • Despite a three-year ongoing Property Protection Campaign by the Department of School Education and Literacy, many schools remain undocumented, hindering upgrades and grant access.

  • The government is pushing forward the Karnataka School Education Department Properties Protection Bill 2025 to enable formal registration of these properties in the department's name.

In Karnataka, a startling revelation has emerged regarding the state's public education infrastructure: over 18,700 government schools—precisely 18,791 as per recent official disclosures—operate without proper land records or formal registration in the name of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL). This longstanding administrative lapse leaves these institutions vulnerable to encroachments, legal disputes, and barriers to essential development.

The figure was highlighted by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa in response to a question from expelled BJP MLA Basanagouda R. Patil Yatnal during a recent legislative session. Of the affected schools, 17,356 are government primary schools, while 1,435 are high schools. Karnataka currently runs approximately 48,000–50,000 government schools in total (figures vary slightly across reports, but the unprotected portion represents a significant share).

For years, the DSEL has operated a dedicated “Government School and Educational Institutions Property Protection Campaign”—now in its third year—to safeguard school lands from illegal occupation and ensure their preservation for educational use. Despite these ongoing drives, which involve coordination with revenue departments and local authorities to identify, survey, and document properties, many schools—often established decades ago on donated land, government grants, or informal allocations—still lack critical revenue documents such as khata extracts, Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC), or formal registration.

The absence of proper documentation creates multiple practical challenges:

  • Schools struggle to access government grants for infrastructure upgrades, such as building classrooms, toilets, compound walls, playgrounds, or drinking water facilities.

  • Development projects face delays or objections due to unclear ownership.

  • There is heightened risk of land encroachment or disputes, especially in rapidly urbanizing or rural areas where pressure on public land is high.

  • In some cases, this has contributed to broader issues like declining enrolment in government schools, as parents perceive them as under-resourced compared to private alternatives.

To address this systemic gap, the Karnataka government is advancing legislative action. Steps are underway to introduce the Karnataka School Education Department Properties Protection Bill 2025 (also referred to as the Karnataka Protection of Government School/Colleges Properties Bill). Once enacted, the bill would empower the DSEL to register these unprotected school properties directly in its name, providing legal safeguards against encroachments, facilitating smoother administrative processes, and ensuring long-term security for public educational assets.

Minister Bangarappa emphasized that the proposal is currently under verification and review, signaling the government's intent to resolve these vulnerabilities through structured legal reform. This move aligns with broader efforts to strengthen government schools amid challenges like falling enrolment (with reports of 17 lakh fewer students in state-run institutions over the past 15 years) and competition from private players.

