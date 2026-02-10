Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

The Israeli president is visiting to express solidarity with the nation's Jewish community in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in December 2025, which claimed 15 lives.Police reported that approximately 6,000 people attended the rally (though organizers claimed far higher numbers), with violence breaking out as protesters attempted to march toward the New South Wales Parliament in defiance of restrictions in designated areas. Officers deployed pepper spray and physical force to disperse the crowd, leading to 27 arrests—including 10 individuals charged with allegedly assaulting police—and injuries to 10 officers. No serious injuries were reported among protesters or the public.Video footage circulating online showed intense scenes, including police charging at demonstrators, physical scuffles, and officers intervening in a group prayer. Protesters, including at least one state parliament MP, accused police of excessive force and indiscriminate use of pepper spray. In contrast, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon praised officers for showing "remarkable restraint" in a volatile situation where they were "significantly outnumbered" and faced threats, jostling, and assaults.NSW Premier Chris Minns defended the police response, describing the officers as having been placed in an "impossible situation" and urging the public to consider full context rather than isolated video clips. He emphasized that authorities had negotiated extensively to allow a peaceful protest in an alternative location.