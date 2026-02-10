Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit

Police and protesters clashed outside Sydney Town Hall as demonstrations against Isaac Herzog’s visit escalated into violence, prompting calls for restraint from national and state leaders.

Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President's Visit
Australian Leaders Urge Calm After Violent Sydney Protests During Israeli President’s Visit
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Protests against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit escalated into confrontations between police and demonstrators outside Sydney Town Hall, resulting in 27 arrests and injuries to 10 police officers.

  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns condemned the violence while defending the police response, calling on all sides to de-escalate and protest peacefully.

  • Herzog’s visit, linked to solidarity with Australia’s Jewish community after the Bondi Hanukkah attack, has exposed deep divisions over the Israel–Gaza conflict, with protests occurring nationwide but with the most serious unrest in Sydney.

Australian political leaders have appealed for calm and restraint following violent confrontations between police and protesters in Sydney's central business district on Monday evening, during Israeli President Isaac Herzog's official visit to the country.The clashes erupted outside Sydney Town Hall, where thousands gathered to demonstrate against Herzog's presence in Australia.

The Israeli president is visiting to express solidarity with the nation's Jewish community in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah event on Bondi Beach in December 2025, which claimed 15 lives.Police reported that approximately 6,000 people attended the rally (though organizers claimed far higher numbers), with violence breaking out as protesters attempted to march toward the New South Wales Parliament in defiance of restrictions in designated areas. Officers deployed pepper spray and physical force to disperse the crowd, leading to 27 arrests—including 10 individuals charged with allegedly assaulting police—and injuries to 10 officers. No serious injuries were reported among protesters or the public.Video footage circulating online showed intense scenes, including police charging at demonstrators, physical scuffles, and officers intervening in a group prayer. Protesters, including at least one state parliament MP, accused police of excessive force and indiscriminate use of pepper spray. In contrast, New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon praised officers for showing "remarkable restraint" in a volatile situation where they were "significantly outnumbered" and faced threats, jostling, and assaults.NSW Premier Chris Minns defended the police response, describing the officers as having been placed in an "impossible situation" and urging the public to consider full context rather than isolated video clips. He emphasized that authorities had negotiated extensively to allow a peaceful protest in an alternative location.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is scheduled to meet Herzog, expressed that he was "devastated" by the violence. "These sorts of scenes shouldn't be taking place," Albanese said, while defending the invitation to Herzog as a gesture of support for the Jewish community during a difficult time. He called on all sides to "turn the temperature down" and for protesters to express their views peacefully, noting that violent incidents undermine the causes they aim to advance.Herzog's visit, which continues until February 12 and includes events honoring Bondi attack victims, has highlighted deep divisions in Australia over the Israel-Gaza conflict and related issues. Protests also occurred in other cities including Melbourne, Brisbane, and Canberra, though none reported the same level of violence as Sydney.

  8. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara Sequel In The Works? Zoya Akhtar Planning To Bring Back Original Trio - Report