Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NED Bowl First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the result, toss update, playing XIs and streaming details of match 10 of the T20 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Netherlands vs Namibia, AP
Netherlands' captain Scott Edwards, left, smiles as Namibia's captain Gerhard Erasmus looks on during the T20 World Cup cricket match. Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Netherlands take on Namibia in match 10 of the T20 WC 2026

  • The Dutch lost their first match to Pakistan in Colombo

  • Namibia's first match at the tournament today

The Netherlands are locking horns against Namibia in Group A match 10 of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on Tuesday, February 10 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The Dutch come into this fixture on the back a heart-breaking defeat at the hands of Pakistan on the opening day.

Namibia are playing their first game of the tournament against the Netherlands and will look to start off positively. Gerhard Erasmus-led NAM side have played the Oranje four times on the international stage with Namibia winning on three occasions.

Netherlands vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Netherlands have won the toss and have opted to field.

Netherlands vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

Netherlands (Playing XI): Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Zach Lion Cachet, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Dylan Leicher, Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz, Max Heingo.

Netherlands vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak

Gerhard Erasmus: (On batting first) Yeah, it was a bit of a 50-50 for us. We feel like we are a good side batting first. We probably would have bowled first with the conditions, as Scottie mentioned. No, we haven't (played here). (On the preparation) Phenomenal, we had 7 days in Dubai and then we were out in Bengaluru, Centre of Excellence. Feeling really good, our fourth consecutive World Cup. We've got Willem Myburgh making his debut. It's always a special moment for someone making their debut because you've worked hard for many years. His life has literally changed over the last couple of months, so really proud for him.

Scott Edwards: We're going to have a bowl first. Early morning, if there's anything in the wicket, it's probably going to be now. We feel like we played a lot of good cricket (against Pakistan), and we probably missed in certain parts of the game. So, for us, it's another opportunity to execute when those moments come. Yeah, we've got two changes. We've got Fred Klaassen and Timm van der Gugten coming in.

Netherlands vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Live Streaming

The match 10 of ICC T20 Cricket World Cup between the Netherlands and Namibia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the JioHotstar app. The match will begin at 11:00 AM IST.

Published At:
