Netherlands Vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Toss Update: NED Bowl First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

Netherlands vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Captain Speak

Gerhard Erasmus: (On batting first) Yeah, it was a bit of a 50-50 for us. We feel like we are a good side batting first. We probably would have bowled first with the conditions, as Scottie mentioned. No, we haven't (played here). (On the preparation) Phenomenal, we had 7 days in Dubai and then we were out in Bengaluru, Centre of Excellence. Feeling really good, our fourth consecutive World Cup. We've got Willem Myburgh making his debut. It's always a special moment for someone making their debut because you've worked hard for many years. His life has literally changed over the last couple of months, so really proud for him.