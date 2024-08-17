'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters

As someone who is an alum of DU's Kirori Mal College and has roots in theatres, Banerjee shares his acting training in his college days helped him mould himself in any character he plays. In 'Vedaa', Abhishek has yet again stunned everyone by playing the menacing antagonist Pradhaan Jitendar Pratap Singh. When quizzed if playing such characters take a toll on him mentally, the actor said that the heinous crimes and violence, happening in society, are more scary than the characters he has played on screen. ''I feel that I am playing the lighter side of the villains in the society,'' he added.