Interview

'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters

Abhishek Banerjee feels that the heinous crimes and violence that are happening in society, are more scary than the characters he has played on screen.

Abhishek Banerjee
Abhishek Banerjee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

There are a very few actors who can master the art of both comedy and negative roles. Abhishek Banerjee is one such actor who has wowed the audiences with his comedic roles in films like 'Stree', 'Bedhiya' and 'Bala' and has also surprised with his stellar acts in 'Paatal Lok', 'Apurva' and recently released 'Vedaa'.

As someone who is an alum of DU's Kirori Mal College and has roots in theatres, Banerjee shares his acting training in his college days helped him mould himself in any character he plays. In 'Vedaa', Abhishek has yet again stunned everyone by playing the menacing antagonist Pradhaan Jitendar Pratap Singh. When quizzed if playing such characters take a toll on him mentally, the actor said that the heinous crimes and violence, happening in society, are more scary than the characters he has played on screen. ''I feel that I am playing the lighter side of the villains in the society,'' he added.

When asked if he ever feels that his negative roles might impact society, Abhishek said, ''On a contrary, it's a relief because if I don't do it, then probably I would be angry and anxious inside. To live in a world like this, obviously you will be anxious because you don't know what's going to happen next as people have become so volatile.''

He added, ''I always felt that when I am smashing the head, in Paatal lok, for me it was a release of the years of news articles which I used to read about rape and Vishal Tyagi (aka Hathoda Tyagi - his character in Paatal look) took the revenge of his sister's rape. For me it was a relief as a character and human being.''

A still of Abhishek Banerjee from Pataal Lok
A still of Abhishek Banerjee from 'Pataal Lok' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Abhishek further said, ''For me it's a relief of divided politics we are entangled in India. When I am doing Vedaa, for me it's definitely a release of the kind of information I read about the divided politics of India. When I play Jitendar Pratap Singh, I want to say that this is what you are making or creating in our society.''

However, Abhishek doesn't want to do anything that misleads the audience, or any story which is twisting the history or interpretations of any text. ''If the film is giving the wrong notion to the audience, then probably I won't do it,'' he concluded.  

