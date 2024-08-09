Raghav Juyal Reveals His Character In 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' Took A Toll On Him; Says Playing Fani In 'Kill' Was Fun

Raghav took a break from what he was doing. It was his conscious decision as he wanted to surprise his fans by doing something different. It became monotonous for him to be seen everywhere, and all the time. He felt there has to be a reason to be seen. The 'Dance India Dance 3' contestant shared, ''So I started to be less seen and stayed away from my fans. Then I made a comeback with this film called Kill which is now a rage worldwide and a cult classic. It was because I had to give this surprise to all. I had to really kill it to give them surprise because audience can judge anyone. So, I really had to give a bang on performance and that surprise element worked really well for me.''