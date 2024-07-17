Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan

A

We got the permission to show the movie to the press on June 13. On the same day, I showed it to my friends and family. I still remember at 7:30 at night, I got a call that the movie was not releasing on June 14. Everybody's morals were down and hearts were broken. Whoever watched the film already liked it and didn't find anything offensive. When it didn't release on the scheduled date, we were really disheartened.

I still remember on Friday (June 21), at 4:30 pm, when the judiciary said that they watched the film and didn't find any objectionable in the film, and they gave permission to release, I thought there would be publicity and it would be released in a couple of days. Then at 5:30 pm, I came to know that it was already on the platform. Lots of people who saw it said there was nothing wrong with it. It's an underdog film and because of that positive word of mouth and power of content that finally gets everybody to take out the trailer, hoardings, songs and the interviews. In second week, it was in the top 3 globally in the non-English film category as per Netflix's data.