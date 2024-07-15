Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya Reveals The Jail Sequence In 'Mirzapur 3' Caused A Lot Of Trouble For Him; Here's Why

Prime Video's one of the most loved and watched shows, 'Mirzapur 3' premiered on July 5. The third season received mixed reviews. It's a dip from the previous seasons. However, Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya has received lots of love and appreciation for his stellar act. No offence to the other characters, but it's Guddu Bhaiya's show all the way. His character is ladened with crude language and bestial violence.
Post the release of 'Mirzapur Season 3', Outlook India had a conversation with Ali Fazal where he said that playing a character like Guddu Pandit was 'rewarding' for him as his character has gone through a proper arc in all these seasons.
He added, ''I have tried to take it in some direction that makes sense and feeds itself for future or wherever the season ends.''
Ali also admitted that certain scenes in 'Mirzapur 3' became heavy for him, especially the jail scene where he was brutally thrashed by his jailmates. He said it took away a lot of stamina.
When asked if it was physically and mentally draining to play Guddu, Ali shared, ''To be honest, when you are doing it, you end up transforming into that world, your instincts play out and you let it happen. It's in retrospect. When you go back and watch those things, that's the hard part to kind of understand and make sense of. At times, yes, it drains out energy and mentally, the character itself is draining. But that's part of the game and the play. I think I always come with injuries but that's part and parcel of Mirzapur.''
He continued, ''This time the jail sequence caused a lot of trouble for me but at the end of the day I am secretly voicing myself through this in these smaller parts that are not probably scripted and those are desperate cries for 'this is not good what's happening'- the violence, madness and the gore.''
The 'Fukrey' actor further said, ''The day we start truly evolving is when we will look at this stuff more objectively. Then you appreciate the other stuff and become selective but I think there is a long way to go for us as a collective society to get there. But that doesn't say anything about the show and the characters that we are portraying and what we are doing out there. In fact, I think there is some really nuanced stuff that is going on on the show and hopefully, one day if we go down to it, it's sitting there to be unravelled.''
Recalling one of the scenes where a character's head was chopped, Ali said, ''I still can't get my head around the 20 minute, the head being chopped off and I was watching one episode of House of the Dragon, it's so normalised there.''
Ali also opened up about the goriest murder scene where he killed Priyanshu Painyulli's character Robin. He said, ''There's no redemption for that and as Ali, I would never subscribe to that.''