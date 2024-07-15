Interview

Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya Reveals The Jail Sequence In 'Mirzapur 3' Caused A Lot Of Trouble For Him; Here's Why

Ali Fazal said playing a character like Guddu drains out energy and mentally, the character itself is draining. He revealed getting injuries but called it part and parcel of 'Mirzapur'.

Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal on 'Mirzapur 3' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Prime Video's one of the most loved and watched shows, 'Mirzapur 3' premiered on July 5. The third season received mixed reviews. It's a dip from the previous seasons. However, Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya has received lots of love and appreciation for his stellar act. No offence to the other characters, but it's Guddu Bhaiya's show all the way. His character is ladened with crude language and bestial violence.

Post the release of 'Mirzapur Season 3', Outlook India had a conversation with Ali Fazal where he said that playing a character like Guddu Pandit was 'rewarding' for him as his character has gone through a proper arc in all these seasons.

He added, ''I have tried to take it in some direction that makes sense and feeds itself for future or wherever the season ends.'' 

Ali also admitted that certain scenes in 'Mirzapur 3' became heavy for him, especially the jail scene where he was brutally thrashed by his jailmates. He said it took away a lot of stamina.

When asked if it was physically and mentally draining to play Guddu, Ali shared, ''To be honest, when you are doing it, you end up transforming into that world, your instincts play out and you let it happen. It's in retrospect. When you go back and watch those things, that's the hard part to kind of understand and make sense of. At times, yes, it drains out energy and mentally, the character itself is draining. But that's part of the game and the play. I think I always come with injuries but that's part and parcel of Mirzapur.''

He continued, ''This time the jail sequence caused a lot of trouble for me but at the end of the day I am secretly voicing myself through this in these smaller parts that are not probably scripted and those are desperate cries for 'this is not good what's happening'- the violence, madness and the gore.''

The 'Fukrey' actor further said, ''The day we start truly evolving is when we will look at this stuff more objectively. Then you appreciate the other stuff and become selective but I think there is a long way to go for us as a collective society to get there. But that doesn't say anything about the show and the characters that we are portraying and what we are doing out there. In fact, I think there is some really nuanced stuff that is going on on the show and hopefully, one day if we go down to it, it's sitting there to be unravelled.''

Recalling one of the scenes where a character's head was chopped, Ali said, ''I still can't get my head around the 20 minute, the head being chopped off and I was watching one episode of House of the Dragon, it's so normalised there.''

Ali also opened up about the goriest murder scene where he killed Priyanshu Painyulli's character Robin. He said, ''There's no redemption for that and as Ali, I would never subscribe to that.''

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs WAF Match
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  4. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
Football News
  1. Thomas Muller Retires: Career Stats Of Germany Bulwark
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  4. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  5. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia