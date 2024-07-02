Prosenjit Chatterjee Confirms Working On A Hindi Film As Director: It's My Final Ambition

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after stars of the Indian film industry. He has predominantly worked in Bengali film and television industries and delivered some stellar performances in his career spanning over 40 years. Year 2023 was a great one for Chatterjee as he received critical acclaim for his performances in Vikramaditya Motwane’s 'Jubilee' and Hansal Mehta’s 'Scoop'. The 61-year-old actor is all set to take the director's seat after a long hiatus. He is going to fulfil his long-cherished ambition with his next project.
There have been reports that Prosenjit will direct a film which was initially to be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The filmmaker passed away in March 2023. He announced a biopic, 'Noti Binodini' based on the life of Bengali actress Binodini Dasi. Post his death, actress Kangana Ranaut, mourning the demise of Sarkar, in a post revealed that she was prepping for the film.
In a conversation with Outlook India when Prosenjit was asked about the reports of directing 'Noti Binodini' with Kangana Ranaut, he didn't divulge much about the cast or the film's title but confirmed he is making a film for national audience. The 'Praktan' actor said, ''Yes, I am working on a Hindi film and you will get to know about it soon. I am unable to talk about it right now but of course, it will be announced in a big way.'' He added, ''I want it to be ready more to come out in media. If you honestly ask me, that's my final ambition to make something nice and good.''
When asked if we can see him in any Bollywood film in the future, Prosenjit said, ''I am doing two Bollywood films and they will be announced very soon''.
On the work front, Prosenjit Chatterjee reunited with Rituparna Sengupta for 'Ajogyo' which marks their 50th film together. He is currently shooting for his upcoming web series 'Khakee- The Bengal Chapter'.