Interview

Prosenjit Chatterjee Confirms Working On A Hindi Film As Director: It's My Final Ambition

Prosenjit Chatterjee revealed working on a Hindi film which he will direct and it will be ''something nice and good'' as per the actor. He also confirmed doing two Bollywood films.

Instagram
Prosenjit Chatterjee Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is one of the most sought-after stars of the Indian film industry. He has predominantly worked in Bengali film and television industries and delivered some stellar performances in his career spanning over 40 years. Year 2023 was a great one for Chatterjee as he received critical acclaim for his performances in Vikramaditya Motwane’s 'Jubilee' and Hansal Mehta’s 'Scoop'. The 61-year-old actor is all set to take the director's seat after a long hiatus. He is going to fulfil his long-cherished ambition with his next project.

There have been reports that Prosenjit will direct a film which was initially to be directed by Pradeep Sarkar. The filmmaker passed away in March 2023. He announced a biopic, 'Noti Binodini' based on the life of Bengali actress Binodini Dasi. Post his death, actress Kangana Ranaut, mourning the demise of Sarkar, in a post revealed that she was prepping for the film.

In a conversation with Outlook India when Prosenjit was asked about the reports of directing 'Noti Binodini' with Kangana Ranaut, he didn't divulge much about the cast or the film's title but confirmed he is making a film for national audience. The 'Praktan' actor said, ''Yes, I am working on a Hindi film and you will get to know about it soon. I am unable to talk about it right now but of course, it will be announced in a big way.'' He added, ''I want it to be ready more to come out in media. If you honestly ask me, that's my final ambition to make something nice and good.''

When asked if we can see him in any Bollywood film in the future, Prosenjit said, ''I am doing two Bollywood films and they will be announced very soon''. 

On the work front, Prosenjit Chatterjee reunited with Rituparna Sengupta for 'Ajogyo' which marks their 50th film together. He is currently shooting for his upcoming web series 'Khakee- The Bengal Chapter'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 3 LIVE: FIR Filed In Hathras Stampede Case, Forensics Team At 'Satsang' Ground
  2. Hathras: Race To Touch 'Bhole Baba's' Feet In Slippery Mud Caused Stampede; Hunt On For Preacher | Key Facts
  3. Welcoming New Criminal Laws: End Of Colonial Hangover!
  4. Colonial Shadows: India's Criminal Justice System And The BNS, 2023
  5. India's New Criminal Laws: Judicial Reform Or A Moment Missed?
Entertainment News
  1. Wanted To Explore Intergenerational Trauma In Epic Setting: Director Asim Abbasi On 'Barzakh'
  2. Be Curious But Don't Expect Romantic Chemistry: Sanam Saeed On Working With Fawad Khan In 'Barzakh'
  3. People Recognised 'Kill' And Its Actors After Screening At TIFF: Lakshya Lalwani
  4. 'Mirzapur' Star Ali Fazal On Guddu Pandit's Journey: There Is Another Scary Transition In Season 3
  5. Lindsay Lohan On 'Freaky Friday 2': Felt This Essence Of A Little Kid Again
Sports News
  1. Austrian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen Will Not Change After Norris Collision, Says Red Bull Chief Christian Horner
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'I Felt Like Ronaldo' - Jude Bellingham Revels Overhead-Kick Equaliser For England
  3. Euro 2024 Quarter-Finals Confirmed: Who Plays Whom, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marta Eyes Gold As Brazil Select Veteran Striker For Sixth Time
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Ralf Rangnick Rues Defensive Frailties After Austria's European Championship Exit
World News
  1. McDonald's New JJK Collab Introduces First-Ever Garlic Sauce To US Menus In Exciting 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Partnership
  2. Taiwan Says Chinese Coast Guard Detained Its Fishing Vessel, Demands Its Release From Beijing
  3. Hezbollah's Deputy Leader Says Group Would Stop Fighting With Israel After Gaza Cease-fire
  4. Pakistan: Rawalpindi Court Grants Interim Bail To Imran Khan’s Wife Bushra Bibi
  5. Dining In California Just Got More Transparent With THIS New Law
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai College Which Banned Hijab Bars 'Revealing Clothes' On Campus
  2. Shah Rukh Khan To Be Honoured With Career Achievement Award At Locarno Film Festival
  3. 'Baalak Budhi' Jibe At Rahul, 'Sholay' & Article 370: PM Modi's Lok Sabha Speech | Top Points
  4. Hathras Stampede: 116 Dead In Mishap At 'Satsang'; CM Yogi Likely To Visit On Wednesday
  5. Burari Case Rerun? Family Of 5 Found Dead Inside House In MP's Alirajpur
  6. 'Won't Last For 5 Years': TMC's Kalyan Banerjee Predicts NDA Govt Collapse After Maharashtra, UP Elections
  7. July 2, 2024 News: 116 People Dead In Hathras Tragedy, Ruckus In Parliament As Oppn Raises 'Justice For Manipur' Slogans
  8. TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed