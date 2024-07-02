Prosenjit Chatterjee Confirms Working On A Hindi Film As Director: It's My Final Ambition

In a conversation with Outlook India when Prosenjit was asked about the reports of directing 'Noti Binodini' with Kangana Ranaut, he didn't divulge much about the cast or the film's title but confirmed he is making a film for national audience. The 'Praktan' actor said, ''Yes, I am working on a Hindi film and you will get to know about it soon. I am unable to talk about it right now but of course, it will be announced in a big way.'' He added, ''I want it to be ready more to come out in media. If you honestly ask me, that's my final ambition to make something nice and good.''