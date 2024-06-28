Divya Dutta On Her Character In 'Sharmajee Ki Beti': Kiran Was Very Relatable And Playing It Was Cathartic

She is very confident and very clear in her vision and that's the biggest plus point that an actor can have to know that your director knows exactly what they want you to do. It's the easiest thing to hold her finger and walk through very beautifully. She used to pull my legs. I was really an excited child with her on set. There was so much fun and hard work and that's a lethal combo. There is so much pressure on set but she never let you feel that. I just kind of relate to her spirit of looking at things, and the craziness she has portrayed in my character. I absolutely adored it because I have seen a lot of it in myself as well. So, I thoroughly enjoyed being directed by her.