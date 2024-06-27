Interview

Alia Bhatt Calls Motherhood 'Magical': Every Day Is A Discovery And A New Layer To Your Life

Alia Bhatt, the mother to 19-month-old Raha, opened up about motherhood and how it teaches her so many things on a day-to-day basis.

Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt who is known for her versatile performances in films such as 'Udta Punjab', 'Highway', Raazi', 'Dear Zindagi' and 'Darlings' among others is a power woman donning several hats in her career. Apart from being a great actor, she is a mother, entrepreneur and environmentalist. Alia, 31, mother to 19-month-old Raha, believes in time management to balance her professional life and motherhood.

Asked if post giving birth to Raha she has felt something magical has happened, Alia said, ''I think the process is just magical. I don't know how to explain it. It's not like I can say this is the version I have become now. Every day is a discovery and a new layer to your life, becoming a new person and learning so much on a day-to-day basis as a human, mother, and as a person in general. I can't say that one person is here to stick forever with the magical qualities ongoing and ever-evolving.''

Alia feels that as a working mom, it's important to understand that responsibility and managing things are never going to come easy. She added, ''You are never going to feel that you are on top of everything. First, the idea is to get comfortable with feeling uncomfortable. You will never feel like you have it all together. You always feel like something is lacking.'' 

She further said it's never easy to be a mother and want to do so many things by yourself as a professional. Adding to it, the National award-winning actress said, ''Even being a homemaker or doing household chores is so physically demanding. It's the choice you make at your house as an individual what is fulfilling your time. You have to just make a list of your priorities. I think it's all about time management and utilising your time very wisely.''

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha
Sharing how she balances her personal and professional lives, Bhatt said, ''I spend most of my time making time tables of how to manage my life. There is a point where I have to say that 'now I can't do beyond this' and not be guilty. Your first priority will always be your time.''

She continued, ''If you feel something is coming your way and is taking so much out of you, it's okay to cut it out sometime because there is also a natural capacity of yours. You also want to be the best version of yourself and your child on a day-to-day basis. This is how I think of it and whenever I feel it's becoming too much, I tell everybody that I need some time''. Alia also feels that one should have a team or a family or partner who they can trust.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Vasan Bala's 'Jigra' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War'.

