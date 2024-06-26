Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Father Nitin Bhajan Opens Up On How His Parents Were Confused About His Career Choices

Nitin Bhajan, who plays the role of Rajaram Petkar, Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen father in ‘Chandu Champion’, says that though his mother was not very keen on his career choice, she still supported him. He explained that since no one in his family belonged to the industry, they had no idea about it; however, with the help of a few relatives, he was able to convince them of it.
“My family wasn’t initially happy with my decision to pursue acting, as they didn’t know much about the field and thought it was unstable for someone from a middle-class background. My parents were confused and thought I was making an unwise choice. However, some relatives convinced them that the National School of Drama (NSD) was a reputable training institute, and they eventually supported me, trusting my abilities. My mom was worried about my career change, but they never opposed me. They were happy to see me in projects and serials, and their confidence in me grew,” he says.
“I was doing a Marathi TV series ‘Tumchi Mulgi Kay Karte?’ where I played a cop, and my performance became quite popular, making me recognizable. It’s a cop thriller on Sony Marathi, and my family feels proud of my work, especially after Chandu Champion. My wife, who is also an actor, understands the struggles and supports me. We have a good understanding. Now, my family is convinced that I can do big films too. The biggest challenge was that I came from a village with limited exposure to cinema and theater. Thankfully, after NSD, many opportunities opened up,” he adds.
Nitin did his graduation in fine arts in Nagpur, where he discovered the world of acting and skits. During a college gathering, he performed a small skit that made the audience laugh, and that’s when he realized that he had a talent for acting. He says, “However, I didn’t consider it a profession at the time, as I came from a family of farmers and knew little about the field. After graduation, I learned about playwriting and the seriousness of acting as a profession. I devoured books, newspapers, and magazines, reading about people who had achieved success in their lives. This inspired me to pursue acting further. I learned about the NSD and decided to apply.”
“Before getting into NSD, I worked as a graphic designer in Mumbai for 1.5 years. During this time, I was always drawn to the idea of doing something different, but I was unsure how to pursue it. Some friends told me about the Film and Television Institute, but I couldn’t get in. The following year, I was accepted into NSD, and that’s when my acting journey began. I graduated from NSD in 2008, and our plays took me to different states in India and also abroad. In 2009–10, I struggled in Mumbai, but in 2011, I landed my first Bhojpuri film, He, directed by Mangesh Joshi. I played a small character in the film, which was an incredible experience,” he adds.
He further shared that he did face many challenges when he came to Mumbai, like adapting to the city and its rules. He believes it takes time to shed the image one brings with them of Mumbai.
“The biggest challenge in projects is starting from scratch, creating a network, sharing your profile and photos with casting people, and understanding the right timing and connections. It’s essential to comprehend the requirements and complexities involved. I’ve had many auditions but didn’t succeed as much as I wanted. The field is unpredictable, with no set rules, and you must keep yourself updated. Financial challenges also arise, as sometimes you have to take on work for the money, even if you don’t like it. That’s the major challenge behind the glamour,” he says.
“The challenge was facing the crowd and navigating studios, where the aura and presentations of others created self-doubt. Even after 100 auditions, not getting selected takes a toll on your finances and confidence. This city and its dreams don’t let you sleep, and you constantly strive to do something big, forgetting yourself in the process. These challenges are profound. Before becoming an actor, it’s essential to know your strengths and work on your weaknesses. After NSD, I overcame many negatives, improved my craft, and realized that being human is more important than being an actor. When frustrated or without work, I remind myself to stay calm and patient. Today, I’m confident in my craft and will stay positive,” he concludes.