Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Father Nitin Bhajan Opens Up On How His Parents Were Confused About His Career Choices

“The challenge was facing the crowd and navigating studios, where the aura and presentations of others created self-doubt. Even after 100 auditions, not getting selected takes a toll on your finances and confidence. This city and its dreams don’t let you sleep, and you constantly strive to do something big, forgetting yourself in the process. These challenges are profound. Before becoming an actor, it’s essential to know your strengths and work on your weaknesses. After NSD, I overcame many negatives, improved my craft, and realized that being human is more important than being an actor. When frustrated or without work, I remind myself to stay calm and patient. Today, I’m confident in my craft and will stay positive,” he concludes.