Ashok Kumar Beniwal: I Lost 9 KGs For My Role In ‘Jahangir National University’ AKA ‘JNU’

Ashok Kumar Beniwal, who was last seen in ‘Darbar’, is part of the film ‘Jahangir National University’ that is more popularly known as ‘JNU’. The film which was released on June 21 has been garnering mixed reviews. Ashok Kumar Beniwal plays the role of a gay college professor and has revealed that he did a lot of research and prep work for his character. In fact, he lost 9 Kgs so that he could get his body language right.