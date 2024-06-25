Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles

A

Thank you so much. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Zee5 audience. Seeing the results in May, this film had the highest streaming numbers and was watched by many. It is a sensitive and realistic film, and it has given me a lot of confidence. Just as I have received the audience’s blessings for my comedic roles, I am equally blessed for my serious roles. I am very grateful to everyone. Zee5 is like family to me. Our film ‘Ardh’ received a great response on Zee5, the second film was ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ where we are still getting a good response and now ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’, which is a beautiful, light-hearted comedy featuring 6-7 actors in various significant roles. I hope that the audience enjoys both the serious and comic timing we bring. I thank everyone for their support. By providing a powerful platform for our films, Zee5 gives them life.