Interview

Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles

Rajpal Yadav opens up about the genres of comedy, the way audiences have loved his serious avatars as well as comedy films, his longstanding association with OTT platforms and much more.

Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Rajpal Yadav has been having a great time on OTT in the fast few months. His film ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ got a phenomenal response after his ‘Ardh’ got a tremendous response last year. Now, he is back with ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’, which is also creating a good buzz.

Talking to Prateek Sur, Rajpal Yadav opens up about the genres of comedy, the way audiences have loved his serious avatars as well as comedy films, his longstanding association with OTT platforms like Zee5, and much more. Excerpts from the candid chat:

Q

How do you think ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ contributes to the romantic comedy genre, and what sets it apart from other films in this category?

A

There have been films about weddings, action, sequels and films about romance—these are stories from our everyday lives, each with different aspects and relationships. I can assure you that you’ll enjoy watching our movie, and you will experience a light and a beautiful comedic journey.

Q

What brand of comedy attracts you the most?

A

There are about 10-12 branches of comedy: realistic comedy, comedy of errors, black comedy, grey comedy, situational comedy, sarcastic comedy etc. This film has a mixture of everything—some parts are sarcastic, some are realistic, and some are emotional comedy. You’ll get to see a three-dimensional experience, something that once can always expect from Raj Shaandilyaa, who is known as a master of the genre. ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ offers a bit of everything, making it a unique contribution to the romantic comedy genre.

Q

Your last film, ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’, did very well on OTT. What are your expectations from ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’ since it is also releasing on OTT?

A

Thank you so much. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to all Zee5 audience. Seeing the results in May, this film had the highest streaming numbers and was watched by many. It is a sensitive and realistic film, and it has given me a lot of confidence. Just as I have received the audience’s blessings for my comedic roles, I am equally blessed for my serious roles. I am very grateful to everyone. Zee5 is like family to me. Our film ‘Ardh’ received a great response on Zee5, the second film was ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ where we are still getting a good response and now ‘Luv Ki Arrange Marriage’, which is a beautiful, light-hearted comedy featuring 6-7 actors in various significant roles. I hope that the audience enjoys both the serious and comic timing we bring. I thank everyone for their support. By providing a powerful platform for our films, Zee5 gives them life.

