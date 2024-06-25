Ranvir Shorey On Doing 'Godhra': It Was More Like A Statement Against The Gatekeepers Of Morality

Ranvir is known for his honest and unfiltered views on politics and societal issues. He often falls prey to trolls for his stances. When asked if he fears losing projects or films because of his political views, the 51-year-old actor said, ''In my life, I don't judge people by their political views. I have friends and colleagues from all hues of the political spectrum. I don't judge them by that and I expect the same from other people as well. But in any case, if I am losing out on projects because of my political views, I am ok with it. My views and opinions are non-negotiable for me.''