'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Omung Kumar Reveals This Season's Theme, Opens Up On Anil Kapoor Replacing Salman Khan

This year's theme is basically fantasy land, something unbelievable and crazy. There is a huge dragon in the living room. The house has a huge lock and key and there are lots of keys coming out of the keyhole and that's the whole place. So, the flavour of the garden is that there are thousands of locks and keys and keyholes. We can see from the inside out into the keyhole which is like a different world but you can't go out. Every time you are locked in, you are locked in a fantasy world. Anything unusual can happen to you.