'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Omung Kumar Reveals This Season's Theme, Opens Up On Anil Kapoor Replacing Salman Khan

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' is all set to premiere on JioCinema on June 21. Like every year, this year's set has also been designed by the talented art director Omung Kumar. With Anil Kapoor stepping in as the host of season three of 'Bigg Boss OTT', several TV actors, influencers, musicians, and sports personalities are said to be entering the house.
Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita have come up with something interesting this time. In a recent chat with Outlook India, the filmmaker spilled the beans on this year's theme of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' house, Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan and more.
Here are the excerpts from the interview:
What is the theme of 'Bigg Boss OTT' this year? What new can we expect?
This year's theme is basically fantasy land, something unbelievable and crazy. There is a huge dragon in the living room. The house has a huge lock and key and there are lots of keys coming out of the keyhole and that's the whole place. So, the flavour of the garden is that there are thousands of locks and keys and keyholes. We can see from the inside out into the keyhole which is like a different world but you can't go out. Every time you are locked in, you are locked in a fantasy world. Anything unusual can happen to you.
Two main statues are standing tall over there which make entry to the main house. They are guarding the whole house. There is a fountain with a 3D face and water coming out of the mouth. There is a swimming pool and on top of it, there is a huge eye. In the eyeballs, there is a huge unicorn face coming out. There are huge stone faces around the periphery of the garden. There is a small castle bar outside for the contestants to just sit. The dining area has lemon plantations all around it. So, that becomes another beautiful place to sit.
The bathroom area has carpets printed only with keys. The kitchen is like a wine cell. There are barrels around it. One corner has a coastline kind of a look.
The bedroom is like a vintage theatre and has vintage colouring. This time after a long time we have included the centre bed. So, that would be an interesting talking point .
The confession room has a small Harry Potter type of a small little lane which has candles hanging from the ceiling.
How many days did it take to design the set?
There is no problem in designing. The problem which happened this time is that we didn't get much time to make the set. Usually we get two months to make the place but this year, we had to complete it in just 35 days. So, that was a big challenge.
What do you have to say on Anil Kapoor replacing Salman Khan?
Salman Khan is in his place and so also Anil Kapoor. The thing is we have to see what's new is going to come from his style. Anil also enjoyed the whole process of what new is coming to him. We are hoping something energetic to happen this time.
Of course, fans will miss Salman. But Karan Johar hosted season 1 and Salman hosted season 2. We are figuring out what Anil will bring to the table other than Salman what he has before. We all are expecting something crazy this season. So, let's see.