Actor Ranvir Shorey surprised his fans when he recently appeared in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The actor, often known for playing comic roles, is a contestant on this Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show. While speaking to Shivani Kumari, the actor revealed what made him say yes to participating in the show this season.
Speaking to Shivani Kumari on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Ranvir Shorey mentioned that he had no work on his plate, and that made him say yes to the reality show. He said, “I am an actor. I did my first film in 1999. If I had work, why would I be here today? It’s great for you guys now with new technology – you can create your own work and earn. But we are from the old generation.”
The actor used to joke about how he would not participate in a reality show like ‘Bigg Boss.’ But in the recent episode, he mentioned that he is participating this year because of how life has panned out for him. He continued, “I guess it’s true what they say—never say never. Here I am, not because I have no work but because life has an interesting way of shaking things up. Sometimes, you just have to embrace the unexpected.”
In an earlier interview, Shorey had joked that he would participate in ‘Bigg Boss’ only when he is close to his death. He said, “I will go to ‘Bigg Boss’ when I think I want to die. Every year they call me and every year I ask them to call me next year. Luckily, every year I get some work to sail through the year.”
Shorey surprised his fans when Anil Kapoor introduced him at the premiere of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3.’ The actor was last seen in ‘Tiger 3.’ He will be next seen in ‘Accident or Conspiracy: Godhra.’