Singh revealed that he has been trying his luck at multiple things for almost four years now. The actor mentioned that his endeavors aren’t getting him any success. He continued, “4 saal ho gaye hai, 4 saal se main bohot saare kaam karne ki koshish kar raha hu. Businesses karne ki koshish kar raha hu, sab mein failure mila hai. Toh ab thak gaya hu, ab apna paisa aana chahiye. Matlab earnings ho. Toh kaam saamne se aaye. Taki mummy daddy ka khayal rakh saku. Aur main apne karze utaar saku… Jo bank aur EMI ka he woh almost 55-60 lakhs. Doston ne bhi diya almost itna. So 1.2 crores almost (It's been 4 years and for 4 years, I have been trying to undertake various work and do business, but I have faced failure in everything. I am tired now and need to start earning money so that I can take care of my parents. I want to repay my debts).”