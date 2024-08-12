Former Gurucharan Singh Sodhi from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ aka actor Gurucharan Singh made headlines earlier this year when he went missing. The actor went missing on April 22 and he returned home after 25 days. Singh revealed that he had gone on a spiritual journey without informing any of his friends or family. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is going through a rough patch financially.
In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Gurucharan Singh revealed that he had a debt of around Rs 1.2 crore. The actor mentioned that he is currently on a liquid diet so that he can save up some money. Singh said, “Aaj 34th day hai aur maine khana nahi khaya hai. Kuch jagah main kha leta hu, jaise Guru ji ka ashram hai vahan jata hu aur path hota hai toh Monday ko hi jaata hu. Kyuki Monday ko hi vahan par samosa milta hai ya bread pakoda or saath mein chai or meetha (Today is the 34th day I haven’t eaten anything. Sometimes, I eat at certain places like Guruji’s ashram, where I go on Mondays for samosas, bread pakoras, tea, and sweets).”
Singh revealed that he has been trying his luck at multiple things for almost four years now. The actor mentioned that his endeavors aren’t getting him any success. He continued, “4 saal ho gaye hai, 4 saal se main bohot saare kaam karne ki koshish kar raha hu. Businesses karne ki koshish kar raha hu, sab mein failure mila hai. Toh ab thak gaya hu, ab apna paisa aana chahiye. Matlab earnings ho. Toh kaam saamne se aaye. Taki mummy daddy ka khayal rakh saku. Aur main apne karze utaar saku… Jo bank aur EMI ka he woh almost 55-60 lakhs. Doston ne bhi diya almost itna. So 1.2 crores almost (It's been 4 years and for 4 years, I have been trying to undertake various work and do business, but I have faced failure in everything. I am tired now and need to start earning money so that I can take care of my parents. I want to repay my debts).”
The actor went missing on his way to the Delhi airport to catch a flight to Mumbai. Singh returned to his house on May 18.