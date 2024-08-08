Television

Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know

'Bigg Boss 18' is all set to premiere in October, as per reports. The tentative list of contestants is also out.

Salman Khans Bigg Boss 18 premiere date
Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' premiere date Photo: X
info_icon

The new season of most controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss' is all set to premiere soon. The official announcement of the Salman Khan-hosted show is yet to be made. 'Bigg Boss 18' contestants are also officially not confirmed. However, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant Payal Malik, claimed in a YouTube video that her husband Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, had been approached for the show.

When Will 'Bigg Boss 18' Premiere?

'Bigg Boss 18' is reportedly scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024, as reported by NDTV. A report in Indian Express states that it will premiere on October 5.

As per reports, the new season of 'Bigg Boss' will be launched on Colors TV and like previous seasons, Salman Khan is returning as host.

'Bigg Boss 18' Contestants

There have been reports that Dalljiet Kaur, Arjun Bijlani, Gurucharan Singh, Shiney Ahuja, Sameera Reddy, Pooja Sharma, and Karan Patel will participate in the reality show. Nothing has been confirmed either by the contestants or the makers.

Sana Makbul with 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' trophy - X
Sana Makbul Takes The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize Home: I Came Here To Win, And I Won

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As per reports, makers might also bring back 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestants Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, and Adnaan Shaikh in the 18th season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Apart from these celebs, influencers like Dolly Chaiwala, Maxtern, Abhishek Malhan, Mr Faisu, and Thugesh are also said to be joining the show. 'Splitsvilla 15' contestants Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, Unnati Tomar, Akriti Negi and Siwet Tomar are also rumoured to be part of 'Bigg Boss 18'.

The finale of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' was held recently. Sana Makbul lifted the trophy of the Anil Kapoor-hosted how. Rapper Naezy bagged the first runner-up trophy and Ranvir Shorey emerged as the second runner-up.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui was the winner of 'Bigg Boss 17'.

