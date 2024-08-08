Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know

The new season of most controversial reality show, 'Bigg Boss' is all set to premiere soon. The official announcement of the Salman Khan-hosted show is yet to be made. 'Bigg Boss 18' contestants are also officially not confirmed. However, 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' contestant Payal Malik, claimed in a YouTube video that her husband Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, had been approached for the show.