Avneet Kaur Accused Of Fraud And Non-Payment By A Jewellery Brand

The jewellery brand shared screenshots of its messages with Avneet on Instagram, where she promised to give credit to the brand on social media.

Actor and social media influencer Avneet Kaur has been accused of non-payment by a jewellery brand. A homegrown brand named Rang shared screenshots of its messages with Avneet on Instagram, where she promised to give credit to the brand on social media for wearing their products during her recent European tour. The brand called out the actress in a lengthy post.

The jewellery brand mentioned that Avneet "agreed to tag'' them in her social media posts" after it sent her their "9 exquisite pieces including double floral earrings, twisted loop handcuff bracelet, and leaf motif earrings." In the post, it was written that Avneet wore their jewellery seven times, along with her outfits from luxury brands such as Dior and Vivienne Westwood, during her trip.

When the brand consulted her stylist, the 'Tiku Weds Sheru' actress agreed to tag them in a different post. She still did not give them credit in the next post, and replied saying, “Hey I'll pay them. How much is it?”

Avneet Kaur - Instagram
Avneet Kaur On Inappropriate Paparazzi Angles: To Put Somebody In An Uncomfortable Situation Is Not The Right Way

BY Garima Das

The brand wrote that it not about the money, but the credit as per agreement. She failed to do so and and kept the jewellery pieces with her for the next month. When it contacted her, she replied, “It was a collab right. That's why I took it in the first place. I didn't wear it more than ten times btw. I'll not pay for it. I'll do story.”

The brand wrote, “We feel we shouldn't sit quiet and accept this. This isn't fair for us or any brand or any stylist that provides jewellery, outfits, etc. to celebrities, only to be met with such an attitude. This cavalier approach raises concerns about how some public figures exploit brands and stylists, relying on their influence to bypass mutual understandings.”

The statement further read: ''This experience highlights the broader challenges we face in the industry. It's crucial for both parties to honour their commitments to foster trust and mutual respect. This has been the worst experience to date and we believe it is important to stand up and speak out against such behaviour, hoping to prevent similar situations for other brands and stylists in the future''.

On the work front, Avneet was last seen in 'Luv Ki Arrange Marriage' with Sunny Singh.

