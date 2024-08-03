Television

Sana Makbul Takes The 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Trophy And Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize Home: I Came Here To Win, And I Won

Sana Makbul has emerged as the winner of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3.' She took home the prestigious trophy and the cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs.

Sana Makbul
Sana Makbul with 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' trophy Photo: X
info_icon

After a power-packed season, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has come to an end. The finale saw actor Sana Makbul and rapper Naezy fight it out for the prestigious trophy and the cash prize. The finale episode was aired on Friday and after a series of electrifying performances, host Anil Kapoor announced Makbul as the winner of the third season.

Sana Makbul took home the prestigious trophy and the cash prize of Rs 25 lakhs. The actor was known for her fiery personality and her strategic gameplay. In a conversation with ANI, she reflected on her journey in the house and talked about how elated she was to have won the season. She talked about how she was left alone in the house as contestants started forming alliances.

The actor said, “There came a point when I was left all alone. Groups were forming in the house. Then a moment came when my friends started turning away, and it felt like the friends I had made, who used to understand me, pamper me, and make me laugh, were no longer there.” She said that she entered the house intending to win. She added, “I came here to win, and I won.”

Makbul thanked her fans for constantly supporting her throughout the journey. She remarked, “Thank you so much for loving me. You've turned me from stubborn Sana into a stubborn winner Sana.” Additionally, she also dedicated her win to Naezy and said that he believed in her abilities when she had lost all hope.

The final week saw Makbul battle it out with Naezy, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Ketan Rao, and Kritika Malik.  

