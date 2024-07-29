Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Reveals The Real Reason Behind Why He Joined The Reality Show

Ranvir Shorey has answered if he decided to participate in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' to revive his career. The actor has emerged as one of the strongest contenders on the show.

Ranvir Shorey in Bigg Boss OTT 3
Ranvir Shorey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Photo: X
info_icon

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is nearing its finale week. Among the contestants in the reality show, Ranvir Shorey has emerged as one of the strongest players in the house. The actor has also become an audience favourite. On the recent episode of the show, the actor broke his silence when he was asked if he had chosen to participate in the show to ‘revive’ his career.

Speaking to the media on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Ranvir Shorey gave a crisp reply to a journalist who asked him if he said yes to the show to revive his career. The actor lashed out and revealed that he was offered two reality shows but he chose ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ because he had no work back then. He also mentioned that he chose the show because his son had gone out of the country. Shorey said, “My son was out of the country, so I wanted to come here. He is 13 years old and now I want him to start living his life with a man around him.”

In the same episode, he also clarified his earlier statement where he remarked that he is eyeing the Rs 25 lakh prize money. He mentioned that he made the statement in jest. He added, “It is not like that. The statement was made in jest. Obviously, the combination of the trophy and prize money cannot be broken. At least I am clear when I say that I want myself to win first.” He revealed that he wants to send his son to college with the prize money.

Hosted by Anil Kapoor, ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ currently has Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Armaan Malik, Kritika Malik, Naezy, and Lovekesh Kataria in the house.

