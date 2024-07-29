Speaking to the media on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Ranvir Shorey gave a crisp reply to a journalist who asked him if he said yes to the show to revive his career. The actor lashed out and revealed that he was offered two reality shows but he chose ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ because he had no work back then. He also mentioned that he chose the show because his son had gone out of the country. Shorey said, “My son was out of the country, so I wanted to come here. He is 13 years old and now I want him to start living his life with a man around him.”